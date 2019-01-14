Sunday shows round-up: Corbyn, Mann, Long-Bailey and Khan on Brexit

The Andrew Marr Show

Jeremy Corbyn refused to say that Labour would table a motion of no confidence in the government on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, but said it would be “soon”. The leader denied being against free movement, but did not say it would be kept under a Labour Brexit deal. He also confirmed that Labour winning an election would mean Article 50 extension. Corbyn said he would “rather get a negotiated deal” than hold another EU referendum. Finally, he defended John Bercow.

On a vote of no confidence in the government: “We will table a motion of no confidence in the government at a time of our choosing. It’s going to be soon, don’t worry about that… We’ll have the vote and then we’ll see what happens.”

On Labour’s Brexit policy in its next manifesto, Corbyn explained how the Clause V meeting (including the national executive, shadow cabinet, etc) that would be held to decide the position showed he is not a “dictator”.

On whether Labour is campaigning to leave: “No… We’re campaigning for a country that is brought together by investment.”

On free movement: “I’m not against the free movement of people. What I want to end is the undercutting of workers’ rights and conditions.” Later, he said free movement “would be open to negotiation”, but added: “Diane Abbott has made it very clear our migration policy will be based on the needs and rights of people to work in this country.”

On EU citizens’ rights: “We would unilaterally legislate to guarantee them all permanent rights of residence in Britain.”

On extending Article 50: “Clearly, if Theresa May’s deal is voted down, and clearly, if a general election takes place and a Labour government comes in… there would have to be time for those negotiations.”

On another EU referendum: “My own view is that I would rather get a negotiated deal now, if we can, to stop the danger of a no deal exit from the European Union on the 29th March, which would be catastrophic.”

On Speaker Bercow: “I think he’s a very good Speaker… The attacks on him are really unfair and unwarranted.”

Ridge on Sunday

John Mann, Labour MP for Bassetlaw and 2016 leave campaigner, confirmed he would be voting for May’s deal on Tuesday.

On voting for May’s deal: “A day is long time in politics so things can change, but as it stands it is likely I will vote for the deal.”

On ‘no deal’ and extending Article 50: “There is no such thing as no deal. The no deal option actually means thousands of deals into the future with the European Union. I think the mess and chaos and uncertainty that will cause negotiating all those thousands of deals is the worst option other than putting it off. The worst of anything would be delaying Article 50 for me.”

Labour MP John Mann says that it is “likely” that he will support Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and says a number of Labour MPs will likely do the same #Ridge pic.twitter.com/sEOeoEn84x — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) January 13, 2019

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour MP for Salford and Eccles and Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, gave similar answers to Jeremy Corbyn on Marr.

On Labour’s objections to May’s deal, Long-Bailey highlighted “ the customs union backstop” instead of a “permanent customs union deal with a right for Britain to have a say in future trade deals”, the “extremely ambiguous” political declaration and the need for a “strong single market relationship”.

On a vote of no confidence: “ We’ll wait and see what happens on Tuesday and we’ll act at the appropriate time.”

On whether Labour would campaign for Brexit in a general election: “O ur current manifesto states that we respect the result of the referendum and we want a deal that puts our economy first. Now ultimately of course, when we go through the next manifesto making process, we’ll have those discussions within the Labour Party but that is our position.”

On Barry Gardiner saying that Labour would hold another referendum after winning an election and negotiating a new deal: “ That’s not official party policy at this stage.”

Shadow Business Secretary @RLong_BaileyMP says Labour will call a confidence motion in the government “at the appropriate time”, but gives no clarity as to when that might be #Ridge pic.twitter.com/3DhaooEarh — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) January 13, 2019

Pienaar’s Politics

Sadiq Khan, London mayor, explained his reasons for backing a fresh EU referendum, but acknowledged that there are valid reasons for which Corbyn has been hesitant to give his support.

On Labour supporting another referendum: “I’m hoping if the option of a general election is defeated in parliament, I’m hoping there is a public vote… It would be cathartic.”

On Corbyn’s reluctance to back a ‘people’s vote’: “There is a good reason for that. Jeremy Corbyn, not unreasonably as leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition, wants to be the Prime Minister.”