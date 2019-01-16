WATCH: Corbyn on “burning injustices” at PMQs
At PMQs this afternoon, Jeremy Corbyn listed the “burning injustices” that Theresa May promised – and failed – to tackle.
The Labour leader argued that instead of solving the problems, the Prime Minister had “made them worse”.
“More homelessness, more children in poverty, more older people without care, longer waits at A&E, fewer nurses, rising crime, less safe streets, cuts to children’s education.”
This government has failed our country. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/ZcY39mdAFp
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 16, 2019
