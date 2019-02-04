Best Labour MPs? Corbyn, Cooper and Starmer, say LabourList readers

Jeremy Corbyn, Yvette Cooper and Keir Starmer are the three Labour MPs most favoured by LabourList readers, the latest survey has found.

Asked to select three favourite members of the Parliamentary Labour Party, readers most often selected the Labour leader, who won over 10% of votes, followed closely by backbencher Yvette Cooper, with 9.6%.

The home affairs select committee chair was in the news last week for tabling a Brexit amendment that could have led to Article 50 extension and ruled out a ‘no deal’ outcome in March.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer came third (7.5%), then Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell (6.8%), Windrush and anti-Brexit campaigner David Lammy (5.6%) and Hilary Benn (5.3%). The full list is below.

On the Labour rebels who defied the whip last week to vote against or abstain on the Cooper amendment, 72.3% of respondents said they should resign from their frontbench positions or face some form of discipline. Just 27.7% said the shadow ministers who rebelled should be allowed to remain in their posts.

The survey, which attracted 5,183 participants, also revealed that LabourList readers are overwhelmingly in favour of a fresh consultation of Labour members on Brexit. 78.5% of respondents wanted either an online poll, an emergency conference or both, while only 21.6% preferred neither.

Calls to hold an emergency conference have grown in recent months, with several Labour MPs, TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes and dozens of local Labour parties backing the idea. Meanwhile, the international policy commission on Labour’s national policy forum has recommended an online poll be conducted.

According to the latest weekly survey results, the majority of readers – over 56% – believe Corbyn is right to oppose the Irish ‘backstop’. The Labour leader’s position on the policy was recently criticised by Labour’s sister party the SDLP and Labour MPs including Connor McGinn.

1. Should Labour hold a special emergency conference on Brexit, or conduct an online poll of members on their Brexit views?

Yes, an online poll – 31.8% (1,646)

Both – 30.2% (1,566)

Neither – 21.6% (1,117)

Yes, an emergency conference – 16.5% (854)

2. Is Jeremy Corbyn right to oppose the Irish ‘backstop’?

Yes – 56.4% (2,817)

No – 43.6% (2,181)

This question was not mandatory and received 4,998 votes.

3. Several shadow ministers rebelled by abstaining on the Cooper amendment. So far, they have not been disciplined for defying the whip. Which statement accurately reflects your view?

They should be sacked from their frontbench positions – 32.7% (1,697)

They should resign from their frontbench positions – 27.9% (1,444)

They should be allowed to remain in their frontbench positions – 27.7% (1,437)

They should lose the whip – 11.7% (605)

4. Who are your top three favourite Labour Party MPs?

This list contains all MPs who received at least one vote.

Jeremy Corbyn – 10.1% (1,575)

Yvette Cooper – 9.6% (1,499)

Keir Starmer – 7.5% (1,170)

John Martin McDonnell – 6.8% (1.065)

David Lammy – 5.6% (866)

Hilary Benn – 5.3% (829)

Diane Abbott – 3.8% (591)

Emily Thornberry – 3% (468)

Jess Phillips – 2.5% (389)

Chuka Umunna – 2.4% (369)

Angela Rayner – 1.9% (296)

Stella Creasy – 1.9% (291)

Barry Gardiner – 1.7% (270)

Richard Burgon – 1.7% (269)

Dennis Skinner – 1.7% (268)

Chris Williamson – 1.6% (253)

Rebecca Long-Bailey – 1.6% (245)

Clive Lewis – 1.3% (203)

Margaret Beckett – 1.2% (187)

Laura Pidcock – 1.1% (176)

Tom Watson – 1.1% (172)

Luciana Berger – 1% (155)

Ben Bradshaw – 0.9% (145)

Lisa Nandy – 0.8% (131)

Jon Ashworth – 0.8% (125)

Ed Miliband – 0.7% (108)

Dawn Butler – 0.7% (102)

Kate Hoey – 0.5% (78)

Harriet Harman – 0.5% (74)

Ian Lavery – 0.5% (73)

Wes Streeting – 0.5% (70)

Mary Creagh – 0.4% (67)

Alex Sobel – 0.4% (66)

Caroline Flint – 0.4% (66)

Chris Bryant – 0.3% (54)

Rosena Allin-Khan – 0.3% (54)

John Mann – 0.3% (53)

Angela Eagle – 0.3% (53)

Rachel Reeves – 0.3% (52)

Liz Kendall – 0.3% (50)

Margaret Hodge – 0.3% (50)

Dan Carden – 0.3% (50)

Anneliese Dodds – 0.3% (48)

Tracy Brabin – 0.3% (47)

Owen Smith – 0.3% (46)

Anna Turley – 0.3% (45)

Alison McGovern – 0.3% (44)

Mike Gapes – 0.3% (42)

Sarah Champion – 0.3% (41)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle – 0.3% (40)

Debbie Abrahams – 0.3% (40)

Peter Kyle – 0.3% (39)

Stephen Kinnock – 0.2% (38)

Dan Jarvis – 0.2% (37)

Rupa Huq – 0.2% (37)

Daniel Zeichner – 0.2% (36)

Tulip Siddiq – 0.2% (35)

Catherine West – 0.2% (33)

Thangam Debbonaire – 0.2% (32)

Paul Blomfield – 0.2% (32)

Chris Leslie – 0.2% (29)

Karen Buck – 0.2% (29)

Cat Smith – 0.2% (28)

John Healey – 0.2% (28)

Andrew Gwynne – 0.2% (27)

Emma Dent Coad – 0.2% (27)

Angela Smith – 0.2% (26)

Ian Murray – 0.2% (24)

Rosie Duffield – 0.2% (24)

Jon Cruddas – 0.2% (24)

Louise Haigh – 0.1% (23)

Stephen Doughty – 0.1% (23)

Rushanara Ali – 0.1% (23)

Andrew Slaughter – 0.1% (22)

Jack Dromey – 0.1% (22)

Neil Coyle – 0.1% (22)

Chi Onwurah – 0.1% (21)

Margaret Greenwood – 0.1% (21)

Ronnie Campbell – 0.1% (21)

Ruth Cadbury – 0.1% (21)

Bridget Phillipson – 0.1% (20)

Richard Burden – 0.1% (20)

Rachael Maskell – 0.1% (19)

Gloria De Piero – 0.1% (19)

Tonia Antoniazzi – 0.1% (19)

Graham Stringer – 0.1% (18)

Lilian Greenwood – 0.1% (18)

Kate Green – 0.1% (18)

Marsha de Cordova – 0.1% (18)

Ann Clwyd – 0.1% (18)

Jenny Chapman – 0.1% (18)

Ian Austin – 0.1% (18)

Andy McDonald – 0.1% (17)

Laura Smith – 0.1% (16)

Ruth Smeeth – 0.1% (16)

Sarah Jones – 0.1% (16)

Paul Flynn – 0.1% (16)

Bambos Charalambous – 0.1% (16)

Mike Amesbury – 0.1% (16)

Jo Stevens – 0.1% (15)

Anna McMorrin – 0.1% (15)

Pat McFadden – 0.1% (15)

Vernon Coaker – 0.1% (15)

Nick Brown – 0.1% (15)

Jon Trickett – 0.1% (14)

Lucy Powell – 0.1% (14)

Sandy Martin – 0.1% (14)

Emma Hardy – 0.1% (14)

David Drew – 0.1% (14)

Gareth Thomas – 0.1% (13)

Kate Osamor – 0.1% (13)

Helen Hayes – 0.1% (13)

Karen Lee – 0.1% (12)

Chris Matheson – 0.1% (11)

Meg Hillier – 0.1% (11)

Clive Betts – 0.1% (11)

Ellie Reeves – 0.1% (10)

Steve Reed – 0.1% (10)

Luke Pollard – 0.1% (10)

Grahame Morris – 0.1% (10)

Sue Hayman – 0.1% (10)

John Grogan – 0.1% (10)

Nia Griffith – 0.1% (10)

Louise Ellman – 0.1% (10)

Peter Dowd – 0.1% (10)

Alan Campbell – 0.1% (10)

Alan Whitehead – 0.1% (9)

Thelma Walker – 0.1% (9)

Paul Sweeney – 0.1% (9)

Gareth Snell – 0.1% (9)

Paula Sherriff – 0.1% (9)

Matt Rodda – 0.1% (9)

Siobhain McDonagh – 0.1% (9)

David Hanson – 0.1% (9)

Fabian Hamilton – 0.1% (9)

Geraint Davies – 0.1% (9)

Liam Byrne – 0.1% (9)

Lyn Brown – 0.1% (9)

Roberta Blackman-Woods – 0.1% (9)

Mohammad Yasin – 0.1% (8)

Rosie Winterton – 0.1% (8)

Matt Western – 0.1% (8)

Stephen Timms – 0.1% (8)

Steve Pound – 0.1% (8)

Jim McMahon – 0.1% (8)

Kerry McCarthy – 0.1% (8)

Justin Madders – 0.1% (8)

Tony Lloyd – 0.1% (8)

Darren Jones – 0.1% (8)

Sharon Hodgson – 0.1% (8)

Maria Eagle – 0.1% (8)

Paul Williams – 0.05% (7)

Matthew Pennycook – 0.05% (7)

Teresa Pearce – 0.05% (7)

Melanie Onn – 0.05% (7)

Catherine McKinnell – 0.05% (7)

Emma Lewell-Buck – 0.05% (7)

Afzal Khan – 0.05% (7)

Ruth George – 0.05% (7)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi – 0.05% (7)

John Cryer – 0.05% (7)

Julie Cooper – 0.05% (7)

Kevin Brennan – 0.05% (7)

Barry Sheerman – 0.04% (6)

Christina Rees – 0.04% (6)

Steve McCabe – 0.04% (6)

Holly Lynch – 0.04% (6)

Diana R. Johnson – 0.04% (6)

Carolyn Harris – 0.04% (6)

James Frith – 0.04% (6)

Vicky Foxcroft – 0.04% (6)

Paul Farrelly – 0.04% (6)

Julie Elliott – 0.04% (6)

Stephen Twigg – 0.03% (5)

John Spellar – 0.03% (5)

Jo Platt – 0.03% (5)

Madeleine Moon – 0.03% (5)

Graham Jones – 0.03% (5)

Imran Hussain – 0.03% (5)

Roger Godsiff – 0.03% (5)

Nicholas Dakin – 0.03% (5)

Rosie Cooper – 0.03% (5)

Kevin Barron – 0.03% (5)

Phil Wilson – 0.03% (4)

Nick Thomas-Symonds – 0.03% (4)

Karin Smyth – 0.03% (4)

Nick Smith – 0.03% (4)

Jeff Smith – 0.03% (4)

Joan Ryan – 0.03% (4)

Jonathan Reynolds – 0.03% (4)

Stephanie Peacock – 0.03% (4)

Stephen Morgan – 0.03% (4)

Lesley Laird – 0.03% (4)

Colleen Fletcher – 0.03% (4)

Chris Elmore – 0.03% (4)

Clive Efford – 0.03% (4)

Janet Daby – 0.03% (4)

Ann Coffey – 0.03% (4)

Virendra Sharma – 0.02% (3)

Naseem Shah – 0.02% (3)

Ian Mearns – 0.02% (3)

Conor McGinn – 0.02% (3)

Seema Malhotra – 0.02% (3)

Lindsay Hoyle – 0.02% (3)

George Howarth – 0.02% (3)

Kate Hollern – 0.02% (3)

Helen Goodman – 0.02% (3)

Chris Evans – 0.02% (3)

Bill Esterson – 0.02% (3)

Wayne David – 0.02% (3)

Alex Cunningham – 0.02% (3)

Adrian Bailey – 0.02% (3)

Valerie Vaz – 0.01% (2)

Liz Twist – 0.01% (2)

Mark Tami – 0.01% (2)

Gavin Shuker – 0.01% (2)

Emma Reynolds – 0.01% (2)

Faisal Rashid – 0.01% (2)

Yasmin Qureshi – 0.01% (2)

Toby Perkins – 0.01% (2)

Albert Owen – 0.01% (2)

Alex Norris – 0.01% (2)

Jessica Morden – 0.01% (2)

Liz McInnes – 0.01% (2)

Susan Elan Jones – 0.01% (2)

Helen Jones – 0.01% (2)

Gerald Jones – 0.01% (2)

Stephen Hepburn – 0.01% (2)

Judith Cummins – 0.01% (2)

Martin Whitfield – 0.01% (1)

Eleanor Smith – 0.01% (1)

Chris Ruane – 0.01% (1)

Danielle Rowley – 0.01% (1)

Geoffrey Robinson – 0.01% (1)

Marie Rimmer – 0.01% (1)

Gordon Marsden – 0.01% (1)

Khalid Mahmood – 0.01% (1)

Ged Killen – 0.01% (1)

Barbara Keeley – 0.01% (1)

Mike Kane – 0.01% (1)

Mary Glindon – 0.01% (1)

Preet Kaur Gill – 0.01% (1)

Hugh Gaffney – 0.01% (1)

Jim Fitzpatrick – 0.01% (1)

David Crausby – 0.01% (1)

The survey was open from 8am on Friday 1st February until 8pm on Sunday 3rd February. Thank you to all 5,183 readers who took part.