WATCH: Angela Smith apologises for “offence caused”

Angela Smith has issued an apology following an appearance on BBC’s Politics Live this afternoon in which she described Black and minority ethnic people as being a “funny tinge” (or “tint”).

In the tweeted video, Smith said: “I’ve seen the clip from Politics Live. I’m very sorry about any offence caused, and I’m very upset that I misspoke so badly. It’s not what I am. I am committed to fighting racism wherever I find it in our society.”

