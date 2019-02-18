WATCH: Angela Smith apologises for “offence caused”

I’m really sorry that I misspoke earlier on Politics Live – here’s my statement. pic.twitter.com/7csM95TFLo
— Angela Smith MP (@angelasmithmp) February 18, 2019
Angela Smith has issued an apology following an appearance on BBC’s Politics Live this afternoon in which she described Black and minority ethnic people as being a “funny tinge” (or “tint”).
In the tweeted video, Smith said: “I’ve seen the clip from Politics Live. I’m very sorry about any offence caused, and I’m very upset that I misspoke so badly. It’s not what I am. I am committed to fighting racism wherever I find it in our society.”
