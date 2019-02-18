Young Labour activists row over reactions to party split

A row has engulfed the national organisation of young Labour activists – Young Labour – over its reaction to the news of seven Labour MPs quitting the party today.

During the press conference held by the new “Independent Group” of anti-Corbyn MPs, the official Young Labour account tweeted: “Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, we’ll keep the red flag flying here.”

Many replies condemned the quoting of the Labour Party anthem ‘Red Flag’, as some activists pointed out that it implied Luciana Berger – who named antisemitism as a key reason for her decision to quit the party – was a “coward” and a “traitor”.

Young Labour’s international officer Marcus Barnett retweeted the post, but Young Labour chair Miriam Mirwitch called for the tweet to be taken down.

Commenting on the tweet, Mirwitch said: “This tweet is entirely inappropriate. I do not support it. I am strongly opposed to Labour splits, but [this] is the incorrect response.

“A member of Young Labour National Committee proposed that we delete this tweet. As this is so contentious, members of [the executive committee] are voting.”

Meanwhile, Labour Students – an organisation that remains under the control of anti-Corbyn activists – also came under fire, but for expressing the opposite view.

Labour Students tweeted: “This is a very sad day for the Labour Party. Those celebrating these resignations, in part a response to antisemitism, are completely wrong. But we urge all others to stay and fight for a transformative Labour government, which would once again change Britain for the better.”

Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) youth rep Lara McNeill commented that it was “outrageous” for party staff to have posted the tweet, as the account is managed by paid full-time officers.