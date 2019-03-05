Exclusive: Labour HQ tells local parties not to accept motions on disciplinary cases

In confidential emails sent this afternoon, Labour HQ has advised local party secretaries not to accept motions on individual disciplinary cases.

An email sent from the London regional director of the Labour Party to CLP secretaries notes that “there is a lot of interest in the party and the media about our internal systems in relation to individual disciplinary cases”.

It goes on to quote advice from the office of general secretary Jennie Formby:

“Please note that individual disciplinary cases that are being dealt with through the NEC disputes processes are confidential. Motions on individual cases are therefore not competent business for discussion at CLPs and will not be discussed by the NEC or any associated bodies.”

The advice comes after Hackney North and Sheffield Hallam parties last week reacted to the suspension of backbench MP Chris Williamson by passing motions that condemned the decision and defended his comments on antisemitism.