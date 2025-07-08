LabourList readers reveal their highs and lows of Labour’s first year

LabourList readers have shared their best and worst moments of the new Labour government in a recent informal survey.

Winning the general election this time last year was an obvious highlight for many of our readers, which saw Labour return to power with a stonking parliamentary majority.

However, for some it was their only highlight, with wide-ranging discontent with the party recorded in our responses. That said, it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

Many also cited the nationalisation of rail and international statesmanship as highlights.

While by far the most mentioned lowlight was the winter fuel allowance cut, its reversal was the second most common highlight for our readers.

The second most common lowlight was welfare reform, with many readers saying these policies were “not Labour” and accusing the leadership of targeting the most vulnerable.

Here were some of the highlights:

Winning the general election. Reversal on winter fuel allowance cuts. Rail nationalisation. Support for Ukraine and international statesmanship. Employment rights bill. Resetting relations with the EU. NHS investment and waiting list reductions. Social policies such as free school means, the assisted dying bill, and the decriminalisation of abortion.

And here were some of the reported lowlights:

Winter fuel allowance cuts and the handling of its reversal. Welfare reform and disability benefit cuts. Labour’s stance on Gaza, and then proscription of Palestine Action. Poor communication and media management. Immigration rhetoric and the ‘Island of Strangers’ speech. Leadership styles, including Starmer’s general style and Rachel Reeves’ communication. Rise of Reform and local election defeats, including the Runcorn by-election. Foreign policy, such as Labour’s perceived conciliatory approach to Trump.

Note this informal survey was carried out by LabourList only, and is not part of our polling series with professional pollsters Survation. It is not weighted to be more reflective of party members.

LabourList used AI tools to assist our journalists with researching this story.