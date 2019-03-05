Jennie Formby reveals Labour’s new sexual harassment policy

Labour’s general secretary Jennie Formby has revealed a new sexual harassment policy to Labour members today.

While much of the recent focus on Labour’s disciplinary processes has centred around antisemitism, there has also been criticism of the way the party has handled sexual harassment complaints.

According to the email sent to members, the new procedure – approved by Labour’s national executive committee – will, “for the first time”, involve “independent persons” and see an independent investigator appointed to gather evidence and offer advice.

Below is the text of Jennie Formby’s email to Labour members this afternoon (excluding contact details for the party).

I am pleased to inform you of the launch of our new procedure for dealing with complaints of sexual harassment.

The Labour Party strives to provide a safe space for people to engage in campaigning and other political activity and maintains a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment.

As part of this commitment we are constantly seeking to improve our procedures and practices to ensure they are credible and robust.

Following a thorough review, involving a range of internal and external stakeholders, the NEC has agreed a new Sexual Harassment Policy.

The new procedure introduces, for the first time, the involvement of independent persons throughout the investigation process. For every formal complaint received under the procedure, an independent investigator will be appointed to gather evidence from the complainant and give advice on how the investigation should proceed.

We are also making the commitment to continue to provide the external support line operated by an independent charity, the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre, to provide advice and support for those affected by all forms of sexual harassment. This service is freely available before making a complaint and throughout the process. To contact the service call 020 8683 3311 or find more information on the website.

We have also produced Guidance specifically for complainants. Where we investigate an incident, the person against whom the complaint is made will also receive guidance on the process and information about available advice and support.

To ensure that complaints of sexual harassment are dealt with sensitively and consistently, CLPs do not have the power to investigate them. All complaints will be handled by the independent investigator with trained staff at Party HQ.

