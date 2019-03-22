Join ‘Put it to the People’ demo, Momentum activists tell Jon Lansman

188 Momentum activists have written to the organisation’s highest body calling on its top figures to join the ‘Put it to the People’ march for another EU referendum tomorrow.
“There is a good chance it will be the largest demonstration in recent British history,” the letter reads. “Momentum and Labour must mobilise against this rotten, failing government in any way they can.”
Signatories point out that 41% of Momentum members said they wanted a ‘people’s vote’ on Brexit “in all circumstances” in the Corbynite group’s consultation last year. “Numbers would surely be even higher now,” they argue.
The letter, signed by high-profile left-wingers including Paul Mason and TSSA’s Sam Tarry, was sent on Friday afternoon to Momentum chair Jon Lansman, national coordinator Laura Parker and the national coordinating group (NCG).
On Saturday, a left bloc in the march – organised by anti-Brexit group Another Europe is Possible – will see Corbyn-supportive MPs Clive Lewis, Kate Osamor, Lloyd Russell-Moyle and Marsha de Cordova deliver speeches in favour of another public vote.
Below is the full text of the letter to Momentum’s national coordinating group.
Dear comrades,
On Wednesday evening, Theresa May delivered one of the most disgraceful, authoritarian speeches from a British Prime Minister in recent history. May has plunged the country into a crisis situation and is now attempting blackmail, bully and steam-roll parliament into backing her disastrous deal. Even her own Tory MPs have called her statement “toxic” and “incendiary”. This right-wing Prime Minister and her failing government have long been at war with working people, implementing austerity and attacking trade unions. Now, quite simply, they are at war with parliament and the democratic values we hold dear.
It is time for the labour movement to mobilise. May’s botched deal doesn’t command a majority in the House of Commons, and a no deal scenario must be avoided. That is why we need a general election to stop this mess and get Jeremy Corbyn into Number Ten, so we can have a socialist government that advances progressive policies for the many.
In Momentum’s membership consultation on Brexit last year, 41% said they supported a public vote on Brexit in all circumstances, and a huge majority supported a public vote if other options were unable to be reached. Numbers would surely be even higher now. While we recognise there is diversity of opinion on this issue within Momentum, and while we appreciate the NCG has various considerations here, with just days to go until we potentially crash out of the EU, the options before us are clear and sharp.
A public vote on Brexit, with the option to remain, is the only serious choice for the left when the other options are no deal or May’s deal. It is also now Labour policy to back a public vote through the Kyle-Wilson plan. Jeremy Corbyn has rightly kept open the possibility of revoking Article 50 to stop a crash-out no deal Brexit.
The left in all its diversity – trade unionists, migrants’ rights activists, greens and more – will meet tomorrow as a left bloc on the Put it to the People demo in London (bit.ly/2EUU7ig). There is a good chance it will be the largest demonstration in recent British history. Momentum and Labour must mobilise against this rotten, failing government in any way they can. Be a part of this movement – join us.
