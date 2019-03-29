May’s withdrawal agreement defeated by 58 votes

The latest vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal – this time, only the legally-binding text of it – has seen MPs reject the withdrawal agreement by 58 votes, with 286 in favour and 344 against.

Five Labour MPs – Kevin Barron, Rosie Cooper, Jim Fitzpatrick, Caroline Flint and John Mann – voted in favour, and two Corbynite Brexiteers – Dennis Skinner and Ronnie Campbell – abstained.

Gareth Snell, who considered voting for the deal today, ultimately voted against, as did Lisa Nandy. 34 Tory, all 10 DUP and 16 Independent MPs also helped to defeat the withdrawal agreement.

Today, 29th March, is the day that the UK was originally supposed to leave the EU. The deadlines set by the EU mean that the UK should now have to request a long extension, which would likely involve holding European parliamentary elections. The alternative is to leave without a deal on 12th April.

On Monday, the House of Commons will continue with the ‘indicative votes’ process in an effort to find agreement on the UK’s future relationship with the EU. MPs will consider the options that won the most support on Wednesday – customs union membership, another referendum and Labour’s deal.

Responding to the result this afternoon, Jeremy Corbyn said: “This is now the third time that the Prime Minister’s deal has been rejected. When it was defeated the first time the Prime Minister, said: ‘It is clear that this House does not support the deal.’

“Does she now finally accept that the House does not support the deal? Because she seemed to indicate just now that she’s going to return to this issue again. On Monday, this House has the chance – and I say to all members, the responsibility – to find a majority for a better deal for all the people of this country.

“The House has been clear: this deal now has to change. There has to be an alternative found. And if the Prime Minister can’t accept that then she must go, not at an indeterminate date in the future but now. So that we can decide the future of this country through a general election.”

Further updates to follow…