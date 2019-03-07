Rania Ramli elected Labour Students chair as Corbynsceptics sweep to victory

The results of the latest Labour Students election have been released this afternoon, showing that Rania Ramli was elected as national chair and the Corbynsceptic slate won all major positions.

Ramli tweeted: “Delighted to have been elected as National Chair of Labour Students. I stood to make our movement bigger, better and bolder than ever before and that’s what I plan to deliver for our members. I can’t wait to get started!”

The candidates endorsed by left and soft left groups including Labour Students Left, Open Labour, Momentum and CLPD Youth did not win any of the national positions, and only secured 5 of the 22 main roles including regional and national coordinators.

Voters chose to reopen nominations (RON) the Yorkshire & The Humber regional coordinator position, as the only candidate that made it on to the ballot paper was a Corbynite.

The election has attracted controversy, with accusations of vote rigging and calls for the organisation to be shut down. A number of student clubs complained that they were disenfranchised from the process, and some have vowed to disaffiliate from Labour Students.

Critics of the way the elections have been conducted point out that there are tens of thousands of student Labour members, but only hundreds were eligible to vote – and there were reports that some of those eligible did not receive a ballot.

Reacting to the results, Labour’s national executive committee youth rep Lara McNeill tweeted: “I have contacted Labour Students for the breakdown of their results and will be raising concerns at NEC. They are trying to hide turnout which will be predictably diabolical – reflecting the stagnation of the organisation and the Blairite politics that go along with it.”

At its recent conference, with an electorate of 59, Labour Students voted against the abolition of tuition fees and against the introduction of one-member-one-vote (OMOV) in its elections.

Again, critics pointed out that there was limited funding available for travelling delegates, which affected poorer students, the requirements to entry were unclear or not provided with sufficient notice, and the low levels of club affiliation has meant left the North without representation on the committee.

National positions

National chair – Rania Ramli

National secretary – Jess Raspin

Campaigns & membership officer – Andrew Wilson

Vice-chair (campaigns & policy) – Angus Reilly

Vice-chair (events & communications) – SJ Smyth

BAME officer – Jack Galea

Disabled students officer – Terence Smith

LGBT+ officer – Liam Deary

Trans officer – Arthur Webber

Women’s officer – Lily Madigan

National Policy Forum representative – Dan Bewley

International officer – Eda Cazimoglu

Further education representative – Robin Lorde

Region & nations positions

East Midlands regional coordinator – Polly Swain

Eastern regional coordinator – Liam Deary

London regional coordinator – Ansh Bhatnagar

Scottish Labour Students chair – Andrew Wilson

South East regional coordinator – Rosie Sourbut

South West regional coordinator – Michael Grant

Welsh Labour Students chair – Shaun Bendle

West Midlands regional coordinator – Nathan Boroda

Yorkshire & The Humber regional coordinator – RON (Re-Open Nominations)

Elections committee

Alex Delameilleure

Angus Reilly

Dan Bewley

Danny Filer

Policy committee

Georgie Harris

Jade Azim

Scarlet Conway

Spencer Payne

Viljo Wilding