83 Labour MPs: Make a public vote your bottom line, Jeremy

83 Labour MPs have written to Jeremy Corbyn urging him not to agree any Brexit deal without laying down another referendum as a condition of his support.

Last week, Theresa May reached out to the Labour leader and expressed a willingness to find a way through the Brexit impasse that has brought the process to a standstill.

The Prime Minister tweeted a video over the weekend in which she said: “People didn’t vote on party lines when it came to the Brexit referendum. And I think members of the public want to see their politicians working together more often.”

The cross-party negotiations have not been productive so far, but it is thought that the government could be ready to compromise on some of Corbyn’s five demands for Brexit – particularly a UK-EU customs union. Such a move would anger Tory MPs and Brexiteers in the cabinet, yet would likely allow May to push her withdrawal agreement through the Commons.

Labour is understood to favour another EU referendum only in the circumstances that ‘Remain’ would be pitched against a “damaging Tory Brexit” on the ballot paper. The negotiating team has not laid down a public vote as a condition for backing any deal.

Labour MPs, activist groups and shadow cabinet members Tom Watson and Emily Thornberry have argued that this approach would not align with conference policy and that any deal – even one that meets Corbyn’s demands – should be ‘put to the people’ in a ‘confirmatory ballot’.

The letter signed by 83 Labour MPs and sent to Corbyn reads: “It is not Labour’s job to rescue Theresa May and usher in her successor. We need a general election to kick out the Tories. It is our job to find a find a way to break the deadlock. In our view, the only way to do that is with a public vote.”

It contends that any compromise deal would only be “legitimate” if signed off by the public, and that insisting on another public vote would increase the likelihood of an early general election, which is the leadership’s top priority.

The original signatories of the letter form part of ‘Love Socialism, Hate Brexit’ group of pro-EU, left-wing MPs, including shadow ministers Marsha de Cordova and Clive Lewis. It is designed to show that parliamentary party pressure comes from members across all factions, not exclusively Corbynsceptics.

On Monday afternoon, a Labour spokesperson said: “Following further communication between the Brexit negotiating teams over the last 48 hours, Labour Party and government officials are meeting this evening.”

Below is the full text of the letter and list of signatories.

Dear Jeremy,

In a desperate move by a Prime Minister who has run out of options, the Labour Party has been invited to enter negotiations with Theresa May about reaching cross-party agreement on a Brexit deal. With no support in parliament or in her own party, the Prime Minister has turned to Labour to bail her out.

But Theresa May has been clear that the legally binding part of the Brexit deal, the Withdrawal Agreement, cannot be renegotiated. This means that the only concessions Labour could obtain will be non-binding assurances about the future relationship. Any future Tory Prime Minister could simply rip up these “guarantees” after Theresa May leaves office, and it is the stated aim of the vast majority of Tory MPs to do precisely this.

The only way to guarantee jobs, rights and protections – and Labour’s reputation with its membership and the electorate – is to support a confirmatory public vote on any option which is agreed by parliament, which will put additional pressure on the government to hold the early general election the country needs.

Under the current leadership, Labour is offering a vision of hope which has inspired millions of people. Tory Brexit threatens this, and so does any perceived participation in delivering it. Any compromise deal which is now agreed by parliament will have no legitimacy if it is not confirmed by the public.

The views of members are clear. Labour’s democratically established policy, passed at party conference in September 2018, is to oppose a Brexit deal which does not meet Labour’s six tests and put any deal that does to a public vote. It would be untenable for Labour not to insist on a public vote on a deal which did not meet these tests.

It is not Labour’s job to rescue Theresa May and usher in her successor. We need a general election to kick out the Tories. It is our job to find a find a way to break the deadlock. In our view, the only way to do that is with a public vote.

We – your supporters – urge you to make a confirmatory public vote your bottom line in negotiations with Theresa May and to fight to bring this government down.

Original signatories from Love Socialism, Hate Brexit (18):

1. Marsha de Cordova MP

2. Janet Daby MP

3. Anneliese Dodds MP

4. Rosie Duffield MP

5. Ruth George MP

6. Preet Gill MP

7. Ged Killen MP

8. Clive Lewis MP

9. Rachael Maskell MP

10. Anna McMorrin MP

11. Stephen Morgan MP

12. Chi Onwurah MP

13. Kate Osamor MP

14. Luke Pollard MP

15. Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP

16. Alex Sobel MP

17. Paul Sweeney MP

18. Catherine West MP

Additional signatories that support the sentiment of this letter (65):

1. Debbie Abrahams MP

2. Rushanara Ali MP

3. Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP

4. Tonia Antoniazzi MP

5. Margaret Beckett MP

6. Ben Bradshaw MP

7. Chris Bryant MP

8. Karen Buck MP

9. Ruth Cadbury MP

10. Ann Clwyd MP

11. Neil Coyle MP

12. Mary Creagh MP

13. Stella Creasy MP

14. Alex Cunningham MP

15. Geraint Davies MP

16. Tan Dhesi MP

17. Stephen Doughty MP

18. Angela Eagle MP

19. Maria Eagle MP

20. Dame Louise Ellman MP

21. Julie Elliott MP

22. James Frith MP

23. Kate Green MP

24. Lilian Greenwood MP

25. Helen Hayes MP

26. Meg Hillier MP

27. Margaret Hodge MP

28. George Howarth MP

29. Rupa Huq MP

30. Sarah Jones MP

31. Susan Elan Jones MP

32. Darren Jones MP

33. Liz Kendall MP

34. Peter Kyle MP

35. David Lammy MP

36. Chris Matheson MP

37. Steve McCabe MP

38. Kerry McCarthy MP

39. Alison McGovern MP

40. Catherine McKinnell MP

41. Madeleine Moon MP

42. Ian Murray MP

43. Jess Phillips MP

44. Bridget Phillipson MP

45. Steve Reed MP

46. Rachel Reeves MP

47. Ellie Reeves MP

48. Virendra Sharma MP

49. Barry Shearman MP

50. Andy Slaughter MP

51. Owen Smith MP

52. Jo Stevens MP

53. Wes Streeting MP

54. Gareth Thomas MP

55. Stephen Timms MP

56. Anna Turley MP

57. Thelma Walker MP

58. Matt Western MP

59. Martin Whitfield MP

60. Phil Wilson MP

61. Dr Paul Williams MP

62. Daniel Zeichner MP

63. David Hanson MP

64. Seema Malhotra MP

65. David Drew MP