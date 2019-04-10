In the Tories’ latest broadcast they claim to provide regular bin collections, more affordable homes and lower council tax.

The reality? They’re talking trash. pic.twitter.com/zyevVRLDN5 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 10, 2019

Labour has released a video rebutting all the claims made by the Conservative Party in its recent party political broadcast, which aired on Monday.

As reported by LabourList in our preview of Labour’s austerity-focussed broadcast, the Tories chose to repeat their 2018 local election campaign with a “bins not Brexit” theme.

In doing so, they claimed in the broadcast that…

Tory councils collect bins regularly.

But Labour says: Collections in Trafford, when under Tory control, went from weekly to fortnightly.

Tory councils recycle more.

But Labour says: Funding for recycling in Dover has been cut in half.

Tory councils are building homes.

But Labour says: Labour councils build 83% more affordable homes than Tory councils.