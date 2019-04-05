Where could you stand? Labour reveals MEP vacancies

Labour has revealed where there are MEP vacancies across the UK as the party launches its candidate selection process.

It comes after LabourList published the provisional timetable for selecting MEPs, agreed by members of the party’s ruling body this week.

The full list of current vacancies:

East Midlands Region – 4 vacancies

Eastern Region – 6 vacancies

London Region – 6 vacancies

North East Region – 1 vacancy

North West Region – 5 vacancies

Scotland – 5 vacancies

South East Region – 9 vacancies

South West Region – 5 vacancies

Wales – 3 vacancies

West Midlands Region – 5 vacancies

Yorkshire and the Humber – 5 vacancies

The deadline for all applications is 12pm on Wednesday 10th April. More information is available on the Labour website.