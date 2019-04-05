Home

Where could you stand? Labour reveals MEP vacancies

Sienna Rodgers

Labour has revealed where there are MEP vacancies across the UK as the party launches its candidate selection process.

It comes after LabourList published the provisional timetable for selecting MEPs, agreed by members of the party’s ruling body this week.

The full list of current vacancies:

East Midlands Region – 4 vacancies
Eastern Region – 6 vacancies
London Region – 6 vacancies
North East Region – 1 vacancy
North West Region – 5 vacancies
Scotland – 5 vacancies
South East Region – 9 vacancies
South West Region – 5 vacancies
Wales – 3 vacancies
West Midlands Region – 5 vacancies
Yorkshire and the Humber – 5 vacancies

The deadline for all applications is 12pm on Wednesday 10th April. More information is available on the Labour website.

