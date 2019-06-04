72% of LabourList readers urge online ballot on Brexit policy

Over 72% of LabourList readers say there should be an online ballot to consult all Labour members on the party’s Brexit policy before conference in September.

Asked about the idea of holding such a vote in a survey conducted over the weekend, 72.5% of 9,286 readers responded positively, with less than 20% saying they didn’t want an online ballot.

The survey result figures for self-identified Labour members specifically were similar, with 72% of 7,650 stating that they want a ballot.

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson, who unequivocally supports another EU referendum, has urged Jeremy Corbyn to ballot the membership on the issue.

Last week, Watson organised his own online poll of 8,885 people – not all members – which found 84% support for a ballot and 13% in favour of an emergency conference.

A LabourList survey undertaken in February, which attracted 5,183 participants, similarly showed that over 78% of readers wanted an online poll, an emergency conference or both.

Should there be an online ballot to consult all members on Labour’s Brexit policy before conference in September?

Readers:

Yes – 72.5% (6,735) No – 19.6% (1,819) Don’t know – 7.9% (732)

Members:

Yes – 71.9% (5,504) No – 20.1% (1,541) Don’t know – 7.9% (605)

The survey was open from 11am on Sunday 2nd June until 6pm on Monday 3rd June. Thank you to all 9,286 readers who took part. Read the full results here.