Labour members want fresh deputy leadership election, latest survey finds

A majority of 9,286 LabourList readers and 7,650 Labour members who took part in our latest survey thinks there should be a fresh deputy Labour leadership election this year.

Over 61% of LabourList readers and 63% of self-identified members said there should be a new election to choose Labour’s deputy leader.

Tom Watson won the last deputy leadership election held in 2015, beating Stella Creasy, Caroline Flint, Angela Eagle and Ben Bradshaw to hold the position. According to the most recent LabourList survey, members want the opportunity to vote again.

But asked whether there should be a fresh Labour leadership election in 2019 – which would be desired by critics of Jeremy Corbyn – only 33% of readers said ‘Yes’ and a solid majority of nearly 60% said ‘No’.

Similarly, over 63% of members surveyed didn’t want a leadership election to take place this year, while just under 30% did.

Should there be a fresh Labour leadership election this year?

Readers:

No – 59.4% (5,517) Yes – 32.9% (3,054) Don’t know – 7.7% (715)

Members:

No – 63.3% (4,840) Yes – 29.5% (2,256) Don’t know – 7.2% (554)

Should there be a fresh Labour deputy leadership election this year?

Readers:

Yes – 61.2% (5,684) No – 31.3% (2,907) Don’t know – 7.5% (695)

Members:

Yes – 63.1% (4,824) No – 30.2% (2,307) Don’t know – 6.8% (519)

The survey was open from 11am on Sunday 2nd June until 6pm on Monday 3rd June. Thank you to all 9,286 readers who took part. Read the full results here.