WATCH: Watson hopes Johnson is next Tory leader

Tom Watson revealed in an interview with ITV today that he would like Boris Johnson to win the ongoing Conservative leadership contest.

Speaking to journalist Paul Brand, Labour’s deputy leader named Rory Stewart and Matt Hancock as the two Tory leadership candidates who “interested me the most”.

He described Stewart as “cerebral and quite respectful”, then Hancock as a “guy who could get things done in government” and someone who he thought “could recalibrate the Tory Party”.

Watson added: “The one we’re all hoping will win is the favourite Boris Johnson, because I think he’s such a divisive figure that Labour will be able to challenge him quite quickly.”