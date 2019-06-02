Weekly survey: Alastair Campbell, Peterborough and Brexit

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.
Share your thoughts about voting Labour, Alastair Campbell’s expulsion, the upcoming Peterborough by-election, a Brexit ballot of members and more.
Answer the questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.
This survey will close at 6pm on Monday 3rd June, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.
More from LabourList
Len McCluskey on Alastair Campbell: Let’s have no crocodile tears
NEC member Peter Willsman suspended from the Labour Party
End UK Labour’s uncertainty on Brexit. Let our members decide