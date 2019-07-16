WATCH: Sarah Champion “would take no deal”

Sarah Champion has become the second Labour MP to say they would accept no deal over no Brexit.

Appearing on BBC’s Politics Live this afternoon, the MP for Rotherham said: “For our democracy, I think we have to leave. Therefore, if it came to it, I would take no deal, if that meant we could leave. Because we have to leave.”

Asked why she didn’t vote for Theresa May’s deal, Champion explained that she was hoping the Prime Minister would make further concessions and MPs would be able to vote on a deal more similar to Labour’s alternative Brexit plan.

Caroline Flint is the only other Labour MP to have said they would prefer no deal to no Brexit.