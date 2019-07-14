Weekly survey: open selections, antisemitism, shadow cabinet

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.
Share your thoughts on open selections, antisemitism, Brexit and the shadow cabinet.
Answer the six questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.
This survey will close at 12.30pm on Monday 15th July, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.
