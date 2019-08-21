Corbyn calls meeting with senior MPs to stop no deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has invited other party leaders and senior backbenchers from across parliament to meet Tuesday 27 August to discuss “all tactics available to prevent no deal.”

Renewing his call for cross-party co-operation, the Labour leader warned that “the country is heading into a constitutional and political storm,“ and urged MPs to ”do everything we can to stop it.”

The letter is addressed to SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts, the Greens’ Caroline Lucas, Change UK leader Anna Soubry, former Conservative representative Nick Boles and Tory rebels Guto Bebb, Dominic Grieve, Oliver Letwin and Caroline Spelman.

Update: Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts have all accepted Corbyn’s invitation to discuss tactics to block no deal before October 31. Swinson tweeted: “I look forward to discussing how we can stop the disastrous consequences of no deal and will be asking Jeremy Corbyn if he is open to all options to prevent it. We have to focus on plans that have a chance of success.”

Tory rebels Guto Bebb, Dominic Grieve, Oliver Letwin and Caroline Spelman have not yet replied but last week Bebb criticised MPs that rejected Corbyn’s offer to lead a caretaker government. “Those who have said they will do anything necessary to stop the long-term damage of a no-deal exit must take seriously this type of offer,” Bebb said.

He added: “I certainly take the view that a short-term Jeremy Corbyn government is less damaging than the generational damage that would be caused by a no-deal Brexit.”

Saville Roberts said that Plaid Cymru would meet with anyone willing to stop no deal. She tweeted: “In this crisis policy comes before personality. If Corbyn fails to offer workable plan, others must be given the opportunity.”

Below is the full text of Jeremy Corbyn’s letter:

Further to our correspondence last week, I would like to invite you to a meeting to discuss all tactics available to prevent no deal.

The country is heading into a constitutional and political storm, so it is vital that we meet urgently, before parliament returns.

The chaos and dislocation of Boris Johnson’s no deal Brexit is real and threatening, as the government’s leaked Operation Yellowhammer dossier makes crystal clear. That’s why we must do everything we can to stop it.

I hope you are able to attend the meeting, which we will hold in my office on Tuesday 27th August at 12pm.

Please confirm your attendance by email.

Yours sincerely,

Jeremy Corbyn