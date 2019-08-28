Labour slams “reckless” government as PM unveils plan to suspend parliament

Jeremy Corbyn has said that he is “appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government,” after the Prime Minister unveiled his plans to suspend parliament in September.

The Labour leader said: “I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit. This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.

“That is why Labour has been working across Parliament to hold this reckless government to account, and prevent a disastrous No Deal which parliament has already ruled out.

“If Johnson has confidence in his plans he should put them to the people in a general election or public vote.”

The Prime Minister confirmed today that parliament would be suspended for five weeks from the second week of September, with MPs returning for a Queen’s speech on October 14th. Johnson said that his decision was about “getting on with plans to take this country forward” and that MPs would have “ample time” to debate Brexit ahead of the next EU council meeting on October 17th.

While Corbyn and other opposition leaders agreed yesterday to prioritise a legislative means of stopping no deal, the short time frame makes that extremely difficult. Opposition MPs were prepared to vote against holding conference recess, but proroguing parliament makes that plan irrelevant. If MPs are sitting only for one week – and there is also Sajid Javid’s spending review – securing an emergency debate and tabling a motion to control the order paper, and then carrying out that plan, is made almost impossible.

Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament makes a vote of no confidence all the more likely. Tory rebel Dominic Grieve has said this morning that he would vote to bring down the government. But the difficulty lies in whether the anti-no deal alliance can hold for 14 days after a successful VONC. Reacting to the news, Philip Hammond described Johnson’s decision as “profoundly undemocratic.”

It would be a constitutional outrage if parliament were prevented from holding the government to account at a time of national crisis,” Hammond tweeted.

The government looks poised to call a snap election if MPs are able to pass a vote of no confidence. “If MPs pass a no confidence vote next week then we won’t resign. We won’t recommend another government, we’ll dissolve parliament, call an election between November 1-5 and there’ll be zero chance of Grieve legislation,” one number 10 source said, according to ITV’s Robert Peston.

Responding to the PM’s statement, Speaker of the House John Bercow said: “I have had no contact from the government, but if the reports that it is seeking to prorogue parliament are confirmed, this move represents a constitutional outrage.

“However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country,” Bercow said.

Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Queen requesting a meeting to discuss the Prime minister’s decision. In the letter, the Labour leader says that prorogation would “deprive the electorate of the opportunity to have their representatives hold the government to account, make any key decisions, and ensure that there is a lawful basis for any action that is taken.”

He added: “There is a danger that the royal prerogative is being set directly against the wishes of a majority of the House of Commons. In the circumstances, as the Leader of the Official Opposition, on behalf of all my party members and many other members of parliament, I request you to grant me a meeting, along with other Privy Councillors, as a matter of urgency, and before any final decision is taken.”

The Labour leader’s request, however, comes too late. Boris Johnson spoke with the Queen this morning and the order has been made.

A legal challenge to prevent Johnson from suspending parliament to stop MPs from blocking no deal will be heard at a Scottish court on September 6th. More than 70 MPs and peers – from Labour, the Lib Dems, the Green Party, the SNP and Plaid Cymru – petitioned for the legal bid.

Thousands of people have signed a petition circulated by Another Europe Is Possible, pledging to “resist no deal Brexit and defend democracy.” The group has also called for a nation-wide mass demonstration on Saturday to protest Johnson’s suspension of parliament.