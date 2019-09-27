Labour First circulates motion calling on Lansman to apologise

Corbynsceptic group Labour First is circulating a motion for local parties that would see them call on Jon Lansman to apologise to both Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson.

On the eve of conference, Lansman – the Momentum chair and co-founder, who also has a place on Labour’s ruling body – moved a motion seeking to abolish the post of deputy leader, held by Corbyn critic Watson.

The proposal did not succeed because Wendy Nichols, as chair of the national executive committee (NEC), decided that the motion out of order. There was no two-thirds majority to overturn the chair’s ruling.

The next day, Lansman withdrew the motion in favour of an alternative put forward by the Labour leader. This will see a review of the deputy leader position conducted instead of the role being scrapped altogether.

But many supporters of Watson remain aggrieved by the attempt, and the organisation Labour First – which often works with Progress – has drafted a motion for similarly discontented Labour members to submit to their local parties.

It describes the motion tabled by Lansman at the NEC meeting last week as “undemocratic” and “divisive”, and further states that it “damaged party unity and the party’s reputation” ahead of a likely early election.

The draft model text is as follows:

“This CLP condemns the undemocratic attempt by Jon Lansman at Labour’s NEC to abolish the democratically elected position of deputy leader. This divisive move damaged party unity and the party’s reputation at our vital pre-general election conference. We call upon Jon Lansman to apologise to Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson.”