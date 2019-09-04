MPs pass Benn Bill at second reading as another Tory MP joins rebels

The House of Commons has approved the Benn Bill at its second reading by a majority of 29 votes, with 329 in favour and 300 against.

The majority is larger than that won by Oliver Letwin for his emergency debate motion on Tuesday evening, which was passed by 328 votes to 301, as Caroline Spelman switched and joined the rebels today.

Labour MPs Kevin Barron and Derek Twigg abstained on the vote, as they did last night, and Ronnie Campbell also had no vote recorded this afternoon.