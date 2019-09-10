Opposition MPs protest parliament suspension

Opposition MPs staged a protest in the chamber tonight as parliament was suspended – or ‘prorogued’ – for five weeks, against the wishes of a majority in the House of Commons.

Parliamentarians opposed to the unusually long suspension of parliament, taking place during a crucial time in the run-up to the latest Brexit deadline of October 31st, held up ‘SILENCED’ signs around the Speaker’s chair as the prorogation process began.

Labour MPs Clive Lewis and Lloyd Russell-Moyle, both members of the Love Socialism group in parliament, plus Labour frontbencher Dawn Butler and Green MP Caroline Lucas, were all at the forefront of the protest surrounding the Speaker.

Commenting on the protests, Speaker Bercow – who announced today that he would be stepping down on October 31st – said he would play his part in the prorogation ceremony but shared his view that the long suspension was not “normal”.

"This is not a normal prorogation" – Commons Speaker John Bercow makes his views clear as Parliament is prorogued until the middle of October

Bercow was called a “hero” and a number of Labour MPs applauded his comments.

Bercow the hero

When Tory MPs followed Bercow out of the chamber to go to the House of Lords, in keeping with the suspension process, opposition MPs shouted: “Shame on you!” at members of the ruling party. The opposition MPs then chose to remain seated and refused to take part in the prorogation ceremony.

Opposition MPs refuse to leave the chamber and keep our democracy alive whilst Tories abandon their shrinking ship.

Once the Commons had stopped being broadcast, Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds North West, tweeted: “We’re now staying in the Chamber as an act of defiance against the closing down of Parliament. We’re now singing the Red Flag – maybe the first time its been sung in the chamber.”

Shadow minister Danielle Rowley tweeted a video of MPs singing ‘The Red Flag’, the anthem of the Labour Party:

I know you're not meant to film in the chamber, but everyone on the opposition benches is singing and this moment was beautiful.

Sobel later added: “We’re now all going to shake the speakers hand. Only 5 Tories staying to shake his hand. This feels like the end of something to everyone here. We also feel that we’ve been denied something although we are the majority.”

The Commons is set to return in five weeks’ time, on October 14th for the state opening of parliament.