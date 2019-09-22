WATCH: “You’ve only got to read it on LabourList,” says Corbyn

Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show this morning, Jeremy Corbyn name-dropped LabourList – and confirms that he reads the site.

He gave the shout-out when discussing the motion to abolish the post of deputy leader, which was moved by Jon Lansman at Friday night’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The Labour leader explained he was aware that people were concerned with having one deputy leader because “you’ve only got to read it on LabourList“.