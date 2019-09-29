Home

Weekly survey: VONC, conference and shad cab rankings

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Share your thoughts on a vote of no confidence, votes at 16, freedom of movement, Brexit and shadow cabinet rankings.

Answer the five questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 3pm on Tuesday 1st October, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

