Weekly survey: VONC, conference and shad cab rankings

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.
Share your thoughts on a vote of no confidence, votes at 16, freedom of movement, Brexit and shadow cabinet rankings.
Answer the five questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.
This survey will close at 3pm on Tuesday 1st October, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.
More from LabourList
Sunday shows: Boris Johnson, Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham
Margaret Hodge becomes second ‘triggered’ Labour MP
“Respect the conference vote on free movement,” say over 1,000 members