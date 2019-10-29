54 Labour MPs agree to early election… in 2020, after another referendum

54 Labour MPs have made clear their opposition to a December poll by signing up to an amendment that would change the date of the early general election from 12th December 2019 to 7th May 2020.
The proposal would see the election brought forward by only two years, and take place only after another referendum were held on 26th March 2020.
The Labour signatories – which include opposition frontbenchers Roberta Blackman-Woods and Marsha De Cordova – have been joined by ex-Labour MP Mike Gapes and ex-Tory Anna Soubry.
Below is the list of signatories followed by their proposed amendment to the Early Parliamentary General Election Bill.
Ian Murray
David Hanson
Jess Phillips
Catherine McKinnell
Tonia Antoniazzi
Pat McFadden
Debbie Abrahams
Phil Wilson
Peter Kyle
Roberta Blackman-Woods
Kate Green
Vernon Coaker
Anna McMorrin
Anna Turley
Martin Whitfield
Owen Smith
Bridget Phillipson
Julie Elliott
Ruth Jones
Susan Elan Jones
Dr Rupa Haq
Kerry McCarthy
Holly Lynch
Geraint Davies
Stella Creasy
Ruth George
Darren Jones
Wes Streeting
Alex Sobel
Liz Kendall
Stephen Doughty
Ben Bradshaw
Jo Stevens
Catherine West
Preet Kaur Gill
Rosie Duffield
Rachel Reeves
Dr Paul Williams
Barry Sheerman
Marsha De Cordova
Karen Buck
Paul Farrelly
Andy Slaughter
Tulip Siddiq
Janet Daby
Lilian Greenwood
Gareth Thomas
Daniel Zeichner
Rushanara Ali
Richard Burden
Ruth Cadbury
Ian C. Lucas
Mike Gapes
Anna Soubry
Ged Killen
Madeleine Moon
Clause 1, page 1, line 2, leave out “12 December 2019” and insert “7 May 2020, providing the referendum in section (Referendum) has taken place on 26 March 2020.”
