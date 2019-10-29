54 Labour MPs agree to early election… in 2020, after another referendum

54 Labour MPs have made clear their opposition to a December poll by signing up to an amendment that would change the date of the early general election from 12th December 2019 to 7th May 2020.

The proposal would see the election brought forward by only two years, and take place only after another referendum were held on 26th March 2020.

The Labour signatories – which include opposition frontbenchers Roberta Blackman-Woods and Marsha De Cordova – have been joined by ex-Labour MP Mike Gapes and ex-Tory Anna Soubry.

Below is the list of signatories followed by their proposed amendment to the Early Parliamentary General Election Bill.

Ian Murray

David Hanson

Jess Phillips

Catherine McKinnell

Tonia Antoniazzi

Pat McFadden

Debbie Abrahams

Phil Wilson

Peter Kyle

Roberta Blackman-Woods

Kate Green

Vernon Coaker

Anna McMorrin

Anna Turley

Martin Whitfield

Owen Smith

Bridget Phillipson

Julie Elliott

Ruth Jones

Susan Elan Jones

Dr Rupa Haq

Kerry McCarthy

Holly Lynch

Geraint Davies

Stella Creasy

Ruth George

Darren Jones

Wes Streeting

Alex Sobel

Liz Kendall

Stephen Doughty

Ben Bradshaw

Jo Stevens

Catherine West

Preet Kaur Gill

Rosie Duffield

Rachel Reeves

Dr Paul Williams

Barry Sheerman

Marsha De Cordova

Karen Buck

Paul Farrelly

Andy Slaughter

Tulip Siddiq

Janet Daby

Lilian Greenwood

Gareth Thomas

Daniel Zeichner

Rushanara Ali

Richard Burden

Ruth Cadbury

Ian C. Lucas

Mike Gapes

Anna Soubry

Ged Killen

Madeleine Moon

Clause 1, page 1, line 2, leave out “12 December 2019” and insert “7 May 2020, providing the referendum in section (Referendum) has taken place on 26 March 2020.”