Emma Lewell-Buck becomes fourth ‘triggered’ MP – but result disputed

Emma Lewell-Buck has become the latest Labour MP to be ‘triggered’ by party members in South Shields wanting to hold a full selection contest rather than automatically reselect their current representative as a parliamentary candidate.

But the result is possibly the most controversial yet, and is likely to be challenged. It was produced because a party branch – the one that saw the threshold for ‘triggering’ met – had its trigger ballot rerun following a tie.

It has been claimed that a key local member who opposes Lewell-Buck “helped” another member complete their ballot paper in the second round of votes, which then generated a result in favour – by a majority of one – of triggering the sitting MP.

South Shields Labour consists of ten branches. Of those five that have voted so far, one opted to reselect, three to trigger, and another branch on Monday night offered a draw – but after the vote was rerun it turned into one in favour of triggering.

Tied votes are valid under Labour Party rules and the justification for rerunning the vote is not clear. Several local sources note that Lewell-Buck’s detractors have been campaigning hard against her reselection and have stood directly outside of meeting venues to apply pressure accordingly.

The political divide in the CLP is not thought to run along traditional factional lines, but instead is more particular to the politics of the local area.

Lewell-Buck, the MP for South Shields, has experienced long-standing issues with a number of activists in the CLP, particularly members of the current executive committee. She has previously complained to the party of bullying by local councillors.

Allegations of bullying as well as vote-rigging led to the CLP being suspended three years ago, then put in special measures. Although these measures have been lifted, due to the history and ongoing tensions a regional board rep was appointed to oversee every branch meeting conducting a trigger ballot vote.

It is not yet clear whether the rep was present at this particular meeting, whether they approved the vote being rerun, nor whether the ‘triggered’ result will stand. The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.

So far, the only other Labour MPs who have been ‘triggered‘ are Diana Johnson, Margaret Hodge and Roger Godsiff.

This is a developing story. Further updates to follow…