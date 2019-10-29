Labour set to back December election

The Labour Party is now prepared to back Boris Johnson’s bid for a December election, which is set to take place in the second week of the month.

Addressing the shadow cabinet this morning, Jeremy Corbyn said: “I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no deal Brexit being off the table.

“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed so for the next three months, our condition of taking no deal off the table has now been met.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”

It is understood that Labour will back the government bill for a snap general election, whether the date is set for December 9th, as favoured by the Lib Dems and the SNP, December 12th, as preferred by the government, or any other December date.

Corbyn’s party is also thought to be supporting the move to allow multiple amendments to be tabled, and by extension backing bids to award 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote as well as EU citizens.

Although a number of Labour MPs are expected to defy the whip and vote against an early election, the government bill is highly likely to secure a majority in parliament.