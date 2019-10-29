MPs vote to hold general election on December 12th

The House of Commons has voted in favour, by 438 votes to 20, of holding an early general election on December 12th.

Commenting on the result, Jeremy Corbyn said: “This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country and take on the vested interests holding people back.

“The choice at this election could not be clearer. A Labour government will be on your side, while Boris Johnson’s Conservatives – who think they’re born to rule – will only look after the privileged few.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change that our country has ever seen. This is our chance to build a country for the many not the few and fit for the next generation.”

Labour’s proposal to change the election date from December 12th to December 9th was rejected by MPs by 315 votes to 295 – a majority of 20.

The other amendments put forward aiming to extend voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds and EU citizens were not selected as they were judged to be out of scope.

The early general election bill needed only a simple majority to pass, rather than the two-thirds majority that was required for the failed motion tabled under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act on Monday.

Pro-Corbyn campaign network Momentum has already revealed the outline of a campaign plan, including an upgraded online campaign map, a ‘viral video response unit’ to reach voters in key marginals and a ‘Digital Army’ to help content go viral.

On the vote for an early election, Momentum’s national coordinator Laura Parker said: “We’re about to run the biggest people-powered campaign this country has ever seen – and ensure Boris Johnson goes down in history as the failure he is, taking what remains of the Tory Party with him.”

Labour rebels:

Voted against Corbyn’s amendment to change the date: Kate Hoey.

Voted against the early general election bill at third reading: Adrian Bailey, Margaret Beckett, Ann Clwyd, Paul Farrelly, Peter Kyle, David Lammy, Ian C. Lucas, Albert Owen, Barry Sheerman, Owen Smith, Daniel Zeichner.