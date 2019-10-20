Sunday shows: McDonnell and Starmer slam “childish” PM as Labour sets out Brexit plans

John McDonnell described the PM as a “spoilt brat”, suggested the Speaker wouldn’t allow a meaningful vote to take place on Monday and said Johnson could meet his October 31st deadline.

On the PM’s letter-related shenanigans: “H e may well be in contempt of Parliament or the courts themselves because he’s clearly trying to undermine the first letter. And not signing the letter? Well he’s behaving a bit like a spoilt brat.”

On deadlines: “H e might even meet the deadline of the 31 st October if he’d go through a proper parliamentary process.”

On whether Labour could back the deal: “W hat we’ll try and do is try and amend that legislation and see if we can get agreement with parliament.”

On whipping arrangements: “T he normal way is conversation and discussion and then they’ll take appropriate action… I’ve always said there has to be a respectful whip on a number of things where we take into account people’s views and that’s what we’ve done so far.”

On another meaningful vote: “ We are saying to the government it is pointless bringing another meaningful vote, that’s just a political stunt… and I’m not even sure if the Speaker would allow it.”

On reports of staffing issues and power struggles: “ This is farcical, we work together, we’ll never be divided, we always back each other up. We will have disagreements on different matters but we’ll always come to a conclusion that we support each other.”

On referendum or election first: “I f we’re dealing with the bill, what we are saying to Boris Johnson is that you should put it to the people but what we’re saying is it would be better to have a general election.”

If the government brought forward a motion to try and trigger a general election, would Labour back it? “We want to be absolutely sure no deal is off the agenda and we’re not sure of that yet. Let’s see the legislation, let’s see what we can do with this legislation and how far we can move amendments…”