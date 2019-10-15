Virendra Sharma becomes sixth ‘triggered’ Labour MP

Virendra Sharma has become the latest Labour MP to be ‘triggered’ by party members, after three branches in Ealing Southall Labour voted against automatic reselection of their sitting representative and instead for holding a full selection contest.

Last month, two branches in the local constituency party – Elthorne and Southall Broadway – voted heavily in favour of triggering Sharma. On Tuesday evening, the third branch to vote – Norwood Green, where the MP himself lives – chose the same route, which means the threshold for triggering has been reached.

The first two votes were initially declared “null and void” by Labour’s London regional office after complaints about the process were received. But the results were ultimately reinstated.

Ealing Southall Labour is regarded as having complex politics, and the local party is in special measures. One local source told LabourList it “shouldn’t be allowed to run a bath”.

Sharma will automatically be included in the shortlist of the ensuing selection process. It is thought that the chair of the local party, Onkar Sahota, is vying to replace the sitting MP as Labour’s Ealing Southall candidate at the next election.

So far, the other Labour MPs who have been ‘triggered‘ are Diana Johnson, Margaret Hodge, Roger Godsiff, Emma Lewell-Buck and Kate Osamor.

