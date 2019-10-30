WATCH: Labour’s campaign launch video – with 1.5m views

Labour’s campaign launch video, tweeted by Jeremy Corbyn as soon as the general election bill passed, has garnered 1.5m views – one million of them within the first three and a half hours.

The fiery film, featuring the song ‘Invincible’ by Jonezen with Lakin Marie, was first seen at Labour conference in September just before the Labour leader’s keynote speech. It has proved popular on social media, while the tweeted Tory video has only 45.4k views.

Kicking off with Corbyn’s leadership election win, the video lists Tory policies that have been successfully quashed before reminding viewers that a dismal result for Labour was predicted almost universally in 2017 yet there was huge growth during the campaign.

It offers insight into what will be Labour’s key messages in this election, with Jacob Rees-Mogg’s lounging representative of entitled privilege, Boris Johnson friendly with President Trump, and the green industrial revolution as a positive vision for the country.

The final words present Labour’s campaign slogan: “It’s time for real change.”