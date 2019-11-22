Corbyn reveals plan to adopt “neutral stance” as PM in EU referendum

Jeremy Corbyn has revealed during the BBC Question Time Leaders Special programme that he would take a “neutral stance” as Prime Minister during a new EU referendum.

Asked whether he would campaign for Remain or Leave in the fresh referendum that is being proposed by Labour, Corbyn replied: “The issue of Brexit can be one that divides people enormously. It has, and it does.

“Our whole strategy, my whole strategy, has been to try to bring people together, however they voted in the referendum in 2016. First, we will negotiate a credible Leave deal with the EU. Secondly, we put that alongside Remain in a referendum.

“My role, and the role of our government, will be to ensure that that referendum is held within a fair atmosphere, and we will abide by the result of it.

“I will adopt, as Prime Minister if I am at the time, a neutral stance so I can credibly carry out the results of that to bring our communities and country together, rather than continuing an endless debate about the EU and Brexit.

“This will be a trade deal with Europe or remaining in the EU. That will be the choice that we put before the British people within six months.”

At the end of his half-hour slot in the BBC programme, the Labour leader confirmed that he did intend to reveal this new position tonight, saying: “First heard here on Question Time.”