Labour picks Keir Morrison as new candidate for Bassetlaw

The Labour Party has picked Keir Morrison as its new parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, replacing originally selected challenger Sally Gimson.

Earlier this week, the national executive committee (NEC) decided not to endorse Gimson as a candidate because complaints were made against her.

To some surprise from within the party, Gimson – a pro-Remain activist and former Camden councillor – was selected by local members at the end of October.

In the original race, she beat Unite-backed Ashfield councillor Keir Morrison and Ashfield local party chair Julia Long, who are both considered more local and more left-wing.

But Gimson has now been replaced by Morrison, who is known to be supportive of former Labour MP and ex-member Chris Williamson.

Backed by Unite and John McDonnell in his original bid, Morrison was chosen by a panel of NEC members. The decision is likely to be a controversial one.

Reacting to the result, John Mann tweeted: “I can confirm that I am referring the stitch up of Sally Gimson to the police and the Electoral commission for breach by national Labour officials of section 106 of the Representation of the People’s Act 1983.”

Gimson has received public support from high-profile Labour figures and MPs including Harriet Harman, Tulip Siddiq, David Miliband and Jess Phillips.

Keir Starmer, who visited Bassetlaw to campaign for Gimson, tweeted: “Sad to see @SallyGimson arrive home from Bassetlaw today. A dedicated woman of principle, who always speaks up for those least heard. In public or in private unflinchingly considerate and respectful. Proud to have endorsed her.”

Although historically a safe Labour seat, the current majority in Bassetlaw is slim, at 4,852 votes.