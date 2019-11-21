Labour would create one million green jobs to reboot British industry

Labour’s new election manifesto will aim to reboot British industry, while tackling climate change and wealth inequality, with the creation of one million new green jobs.

The opportunities offered as part of Labour’s ‘green industrial revolution’ will be found in sectors including renewable energies, home upgrades, metal reprocessing plants, grid upgrades, tree planting and new infrastructure to defend against flooding.

Under a Labour government, workers will be entitled to six years of free adult education – allowing them to obtain higher technical qualifications – and 320,000 new climate apprenticeships will be created during the first parliamentary term.

Commenting ahead of the manifesto launch in Birmingham, Jeremy Corbyn said: “This election is the last opportunity to take the vital action to head off runaway climate change.

“The next Labour government will lead the world in tackling the climate and environmental emergency with a plan to create a low-carbon economy with well-paid jobs we can be proud of.

“Labour will bring the country together to face a common challenge and mobilise all our national resources, both financial and human, to kick-start a green industrial revolution.

“Just as the original industrial revolution brought cutting edge industry and jobs to our towns, Labour’s world-leading green industrial revolution will create rewarding, well-paid jobs and whole new industries to revive parts of our country that have been neglected for too long.”

The ‘just transition’, which aims to see the wealthiest pay for revitalised green economy, will be funded through a £250bn ‘green transformation fund’. Labour has said there will be no tax increases for 95% of taxpayers.

Campaign group Labour for a Green New Deal, which pushed for the 2030 decarbonisation target at conference, has welcomed the announcement today. Spokesperson Lauren Townsend said: “This is the vision of hope we’ve been waiting for.”