Labour’s Lindsay Hoyle wins Commons Speaker election

Lindsay Hoyle has won the House of Commons Speaker election and will replace John Bercow as the presiding officer in the chamber.

The Labour MP for Chorley is expected to be a less controversial Speaker than John Bercow, and it is thought that he would follow the advice of Commons clerks on rulings.

Chris Bryant, Harriet Harman, Meg Hillier, Dame Eleanor Laing, Sir Edward Leigh and Dame Rosie Winterton were also in the running but were knocked out of the race over the course of four rounds.

Round One result:

Bryant – 98

Harman – 72

Hillier – 10

Hoyle – 211

Laing – 113

Leigh – 12

Winterton – 46

562 MPs voted. Hillier and Leigh were eliminated as neither secured 5% of votes cast.

Round Two result:

Bryant – 120

Harman – 59

Hoyle – 244

Laing – 122

Winterton – 30

Winterton eliminated. Harman withdrew.

Round Three result:

Bryant – 169

Hoyle – 267

Laing – 127

Laing eliminated.

Round Four result:

Bryant – 213

Hoyle – 325

Hoyle elected.