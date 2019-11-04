Home

Labour’s Lindsay Hoyle wins Commons Speaker election

Sienna Rodgers

Lindsay Hoyle has won the House of Commons Speaker election and will replace John Bercow as the presiding officer in the chamber.

The Labour MP for Chorley is expected to be a less controversial Speaker than John Bercow, and it is thought that he would follow the advice of Commons clerks on rulings.

Chris Bryant, Harriet Harman, Meg Hillier, Dame Eleanor Laing, Sir Edward Leigh and Dame Rosie Winterton were also in the running but were knocked out of the race over the course of four rounds.

Round One result:

Bryant – 98
Harman – 72
Hillier – 10
Hoyle – 211
Laing – 113
Leigh – 12
Winterton – 46

562 MPs voted. Hillier and Leigh were eliminated as neither secured 5% of votes cast.

Round Two result:

Bryant – 120
Harman – 59
Hoyle – 244
Laing – 122
Winterton – 30

Winterton eliminated. Harman withdrew.

Round Three result:

Bryant – 169
Hoyle – 267
Laing – 127

Laing eliminated. 

Round Four result:

Bryant – 213
Hoyle – 325

Hoyle elected.

