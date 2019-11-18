Nobody “needs or deserves” to be a billionaire, McDonnell declares

Nobody “needs or deserves” to be a billionaire – it is an “obscene” amount of money, John McDonnell is set to argue on Tuesday as he sets out a plan to “rewrite the rules of our economy”.

In a major speech delivered in London, the Shadow Chancellor will outline how Labour would democratise the UK economy by reforming the governance and ownership of large businesses and public utilities.

McDonnell will also highlight new research showing that the Conservative Party is bankrolled by one in three UK billionaires, as 48 of the country’s 151 billionaires have donated over £50m to Boris Johnson’s party since 2005.

Ten of these billionaires have donated money to the Tories since Boris Johnson “declared he wanted to be Prime Minister”, Labour says. This analysis is included in the party’s new report, ‘In the pockets of the few’.

While calling attention to the sources of Tory funding, Labour’s report claims that “total tax handouts” to the “wealthy few and big corporations” is expected to reach almost £100bn by 2023/24.

According to ‘In the pockets of the few’: