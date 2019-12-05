Campaign resources for Labour activists on the doorstep

Voters will head to the polls in just one week. Over the next seven days, doorstep conversations will be critical in motivating those wavering electors to mark their ‘X’ for Labour.
If you’ve never campaigned before, you really must. This is the time to do it. The upcoming election is critical for the future of this country, of course – but also the experience can be fun.
We appreciate it can seem a little scary, however. That is why LabourList has put together resources shared by various groups to help you in campaigning, from conversation scripts to social media handbooks.
And don’t forget to check out our complete guide to Labour’s 2019 manifesto.
Doorstep campaigning and running events
Momentum:
- Step-by-step guide to having persuasive conversations.
- Doorstep conversation script.
- How to lead a board.
- Guide to communicating Labour’s core values and understandings about the economy on the doorstep.
- Responding to difficult questions and issues that might come up on the door.
- Fun and helpful activities to prepare for canvassing.
- Tips for staying safe while canvassing.
Labour for a Green New Deal:
- Guide to training up those who have never been door-knocking or never spoken about climate policy on the doorstep.
- Guidance on how to run a ‘day of action’ including a rally, mini training and canvassing session themed around the climate.
- A script showing how to speak about climate change on the doorstep.
The Labour Party:
- Campaigners’ handbook – your guide to elections and year-round campaigning.
- Campaign resource brochure: setting out all the resources that members can access from the central Labour Party.
- Voter registration campaign pack.
- Scottish training academy.
Labour for a Public Vote:
Other:
- The Minifesto App for a manifesto summary.
- Unite’s Campaign for Labour guide for summary of key policies.
Digital tools and social media
Momentum:
- How to use social media to maximise your campaign impact.
- Join Momentum’s ‘digital army’, a WhatsApp network.
The Labour Party:
- Manual for Promote, Labour’s tool for running targeted digital campaigns.
- Pocket guide to using the Doorstep App and quick start guide.
- Digital campaigning guide.
Other:
- School Cuts tool for what different parties mean for your local schools.
Campaign events near you
Helpful tips from LabourList contributors
- Sienna Rodgers: How to make election campaigning Christmassy.
- Mike Buckley: 12 Brexit talking points to use on the Labour doorstep.
- Paul Mason: How can Labour win from here? 10 things every activist must do.
- Shelly Asquith: Don’t just campaign on the Labour doorstep – visit a picket line too.
- James Potts: Labour Party campaigning 101.
