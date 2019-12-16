Labour gained just one seat – but many more fresh faces

Labour gained just one seat at the 2019 general election – Putney, in London – but we can expect to see many fresh faces in the Commons from the party. Why? Because so many Labour MPs decided to retire at the election, or had defected from the party since the 2017 poll.

The fresh faces include Fleur Anderson in Putney. A councillor in Wandsworth, Bedford ward, the new south London MP was selected as a firm supporter of a fresh EU referendum.

Below is the list of 25 other newcomers, 16 of whom are definitely on the Labour left with only two or three at most thought to be firmly opposed to the current party leadership.

As LabourList analysis revealed in mid-November, the new candidates in retirement, defection and deselection seats were significantly more likely to be female and/or BAME than their predecessors.

In this list of 25 new Labour MPs, 20 are women and 12 are BAME – including the first woman of East Asian origin in the Commons, Sarah Owen. Labour now has a majority female parliamentary party.