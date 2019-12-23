Soft left group Open Labour sets out 10 pledges for leadership candidates

Open Labour, a group considered to be on the ‘soft left’ of the Labour Party, is calling on every leadership candidate to sign up to ten pledges ahead of the election in 2020.

The proposed commitments are being released with the stated aim of encouraging a comradely political culture and improving Labour’s disciplinary processes, among other priorities.

‘OL’ activists want to promote the use of preferential voting system in internal elections, which has long been advocated by the soft left on the basis that it would reduce the dominance of factional slates and help independent-minded candidates.

Among the pledges that would have a significant impact on the contest if agreed by frontrunners is encouraging organisations to ballot members before endorsing candidates. This would put pressure on Momentum not to back leadership-favoured figures without first undertaking a consultation.

In another demand that would affect the financial support that Momentum as well as trade unions could offer candidates, Open Labour believes contenders ought to “commit to a voluntary spending cap on campaign costs”.

The group, which says it stands for an “open-minded and tolerant type of democratic socialism”, has expressed the view that “there is no one part of the labour movement with all of the solutions we need to take us forward”.

In a statement, Open Labour said: “It is important that we not only listen to all who make up the broad church of our party, but also speak to those voters that have the power to make us a government for positive change.”

Founded in 2015, the group has been championed in parliament by Alex Sobel. Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Rosie Duffield and possible leadership candidate Lisa Nandy have also been members.

Below is the full #OLpledge list.

I will stand for a transformative socialist economic agenda, to making sure this is credible and coherent, and that it resonates with voters’ priorities. I will support a respectful and comradely political culture, and demand a high standard of conduct both from my supporters and other members. I will fight for a truly independent and transparent complaints process, giving members clear guidance on their rights and responsibilities. I will work pro-actively to improve relations with Britain’s diverse faith communities. I will seek to increase the party’s BAME, LGBT+, Disabilities and Women’s societies’ roles in related policy, representation and internal party matters, and safeguard the rights of trade unions in the party. I will lead a review the party’s campaign infrastructure, policy-making processes and priorities, and the work of the NEC and leader’s office to ensure transparency and effectiveness. We need a more pluralist party. I will campaign for the party to adopt the voting system used to elect the leader (STV) for use in all internal elections above CLP level, guaranteeing wider and more accurate representation for our members. I will only attend leadership hustings where all candidates have been given the opportunity to attend. I will encourage all socialist societies, affiliates and Labour member-based organisations to ballot their members before endorsement of candidates, and to give all candidates an opportunity to be heard by their members. I will commit to a voluntary spending cap on campaign costs and call on other candidates to agree the same. I will broaden Labour’s international cooperation with like-minded parties and civil society in other countries and strengthen our relationship with non-UK citizens resident in the UK. I will fight any effort by the government to use Brexit to reduce rights and living standards for all residents.

Candidates can add their support to the pledges on the Open Labour website and supporters will be able to join the debate on Twitter using the hashtag #OLpledge. The group is set to hold a leader and deputy leader hustings on January 26th at Nottingham Trent University.