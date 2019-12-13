The 60 seats Labour lost in the 2019 general election

A number of Labour figures have lost their seats as the party was defeated in 60 constituencies across the country in the 2019 general election.

The overall net result for Labour is -59 after Fleur Anderson took Putney, in London, from the Conservatives in an outcome that bucked the trend of the night.

Laura Pidcock, previously tipped as a possible successor to Jeremy Corbyn, lost her Durham North West seat to the Tories by a margin of 1,144 votes. She was elected to parliament in 2017.

Labour’s shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman also won’t be returning to Westminster as she lost in Workington. She became an MP in 2015 and supported Owen Smith’s 2016 leadership bid.

Kensington fell to Labour in a major upset in the 2017 election, but the Tories ousted Emma Dent Coad with a majority of 150 last night.

Another loss is Labour’s Jenny Chapman, shadow minister for exiting the European Union. Her seat, Darlington, had been held by the party since 1992.

Labour fared worse in Leave supporting areas; 52 of the seats lost during the 2019 general election voted to leave the EU in 2016. But the party also lost eight Remain constituencies – of those, six were Scottish seats.

Below is the full list of seats lost by Labour in the 2019 general election.