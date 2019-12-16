Thornberry threatens to sue over “stupid” voters allegation

Emily Thornberry has said that she will take legal action against ex-MP Caroline Flint, who alleged that the Shadow Foreign Secretary called her constituents “stupid”.

This comes after Flint gave an interview to Sky on December 15th, in which she said that Thornberry had commented to an MP in a Leave-voting seat that she was “glad my constituents aren’t as stupid as yours”.

Thornberry responded today to say that Caroline Flint should not “make shit up about me”, and that “we all have better things to do”.

The initial claim from Caroline Flint came during an interview in which she argued that the future Labour leader should not come from the pro-Remain wing of the party.