WATCH: Andy Burnham says he would like to lead Labour

The mayor for greater Manchester has said that he “would like to lead the Labour Party”.

Andy Burnham made the comment yesterday while speaking to BBC politics, before adding “if that ever became a scenario that was something people could support”.

When asked if he was worried about the future of the party, he said: “Yes. Absolutely. It’s that serious. How many more last chance saloons can we be in, how many more second chances do we get?

“There comes a point in politics where you’ve got to show you are properly listening to what people say.”

He added: “One day I would like to lead the Labour Party, if that was a possibility. I say if because I don’t ever think that is likely.”