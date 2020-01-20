Jess Phillips: “I don’t agree” with Rebecca Long-Bailey on abortion

Jess Phillips has reopened the row over Rebecca Long-Bailey’s position on abortion, saying she does not agree with the rival Labour leadership candidate on the issue.

Taking part in a Mumsnet webchat today, Phillips gave her thoughts on a comment that the MP for Salford and Eccles had made during the 2019 election campaign.

Long-Bailey appeared to suggest that she disagreed with allowing abortions after the standard 24-week limit on the grounds of disability, according to a comment unearthed by the Corbynsceptic Red Roar website.

She had stressed that the view expressed was a personal one, and her campaign has since stated that she “unequivocally supports a woman’s right to choose”.

Long-Bailey’s team also highlighted her voting record in parliament on abortion, including her recent vote to extend abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

However, on the online forum this afternoon, Phillips was asked: “Can you tell us what you really think about Long-Bailey’s abortion comments?”

The leadership hopeful replied: “I don’t agree with her position. I think the decisions about abortion should only ever be made between the woman and her clinician, who should only ever act not on opinion but what is best for the health of the woman.”

“For this reason,” Phillips added, “abortion legislation in this country should be removed from criminal justice laws and placed firmly within the Department of Health. Individual MP’s opinions on this matter should bow to medical evidence.”

The Corbynsceptic leadership contender also answered questions from Mumsnet users about trans and women’s rights, climate change, sexism and racism in the party, and her vision for Labour.

Asked whether she would disband Momentum as Labour leader, Phillips replied: “I get asked that a lot. The answer is… there are some brilliant Momentum activists in my constituency who are just interested in getting a Labour government. So a blanket approach is inappropriate.

“However, if there is evidence that any group in the Labour party is organising without inviting anyone who wished to be a member in, or are operating an organisation that is more interested in controlling the party than getting Labour into power then any leader would have to act.”

The leadership candidate took part in the online chat as all five contenders seek to secure nominations from either 33 local parties or three affiliated organisations, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of affiliated membership.

Keir Starmer is currently leading on constituency party nominations with 11, while Long-Bailey is second on three. Phillips has not yet been backed by any CLPs, nor any trade unions so far.

Phillips described her own performance at the first official party hustings as “awful” and has said that she “probably won’t win” the Labour leadership contest.