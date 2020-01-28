Labour Movement for Europe nominates Keir Starmer and Ian Murray

Labour Movement for Europe – one of the Labour Party’s 20 affiliated socialist societies – has decided to nominate Keir Starmer and Ian Murray for the leadership roles currently being contested.

The endorsement was made by the executive body on the basis that members trust the two candidates to “take our pro-European and internationalist values forward”.

Each leadership and deputy leadership contender must gain the nominations of either 33 local parties or three affiliated organisations, including two unions, amounting to 5% of Labour’s affiliated membership.

Along with Lisa Nandy, Starmer has already passed the affiliate threshold to enter the final stage of the leadership contest. He was particularly helped by the backing of large union UNISON.

Although Murray’s campaign will be boosted by the endorsement of LME, the Corbynsceptic MP is unlikely to win enough union backing for the affiliate path and will have to rely on support from local parties instead.

Commenting on the nomination, chair of the organisation and former Labour MP for Redcar Anna Turley said: “Our executive has decided to nominate Keir Starmer and Ian Murray because of their strong pro-EU values and the fact that we think they are in the best place to take Labour to victory at the next election.

“Keir led Labour’s Brexit position with skill and diligence, guiding the party to the position we adopted at conference, in support of a confirmatory referendum. His personal position as stated in the general election was for Labour to clearly campaign to Remain should there have been a referendum.

“He worked hard to keep all sides of the debate within our movement together in a difficult and fractious period. As we leave the European Union, Keir understands the importance of keeping as close as possible relationship with the EU to protect people’s jobs, their rights and the NHS and environment.

“Ian Murray has twice been the only Labour MP elected in Scotland, which voted decisively to Remain. He has not only survived because of his ability to communicate and campaign but because he has spoken up for pro European values.

“Ian was part of the successful court challenge against Boris Johnson’s unlawful prorogation of Parliament, the co-chair of the Labour Campaign for the Single Market and a strong supporter of a people’s vote. He understands that even after Brexit our ties with Europe must remain strong.”

Deputy leadership candidate Ian Murray welcomed the nomination, saying: “I’m honoured to have the support of the Labour Movement for Europe and would like to thank the organisation for standing up for our values as a pro-European party.

“I fought tirelessly against Brexit, and I will continue to campaign for internationalism and solidarity. But the sad reality is that our crushing election defeat means we are up against a powerful Tory government that can do what it wants. That’s why we have to change to win.

“Never again can we abandon our values, and never again can we face two ways on the biggest issues of our time. If elected deputy leader, my campaign will aim to enhance Britain’s place in the world and ensure that jobs and livelihoods are protected, and the UK’s economy can grow.

“A close relationship with our European neighbours is vital for Britain’s future and we should never rule out campaigning to be part of the EU in the future if it’s in the national interest.”