Laura Parker and Paul Mason among hundreds urging NEC to “open up”

Laura Parker, former coordinator of Momentum, and Paul Mason, ex-BBC journalist, are among the hundreds of members who have signed an open letter urging Labour’s ruling body to “open up”.
In a letter addressed to Labour NEC members, who are meeting this afternoon to agree leadership election rules, high-profile activists organised by anti-Brexit organisation Labour for a Public Vote have called for further democratisation of the party.
635 activists from 327 local parties have signed the letter, from openly Corbynsceptic figures Luke Akehurst of Labour First and Nathan Yeowell of Progress to the ‘soft left’ Tom Miller of Open Labour.
Below is the full text of the open letter.
Dear Labour NEC members,
As we begin the vitally important process of electing a new leader for our party, we hope that all those who are seeking support will prioritise the ongoing reform of the party so that it truly becomes a member-led organisation.
There can be no real party democracy without transparency and we therefore believe that further opening up of the NEC – including enabling members to communicate more easily with their NEC representatives and hold the body to account – is vital to this.
We hope that the NEC will work with whomever is elected as leader to ensure that members have the opportunity for more regular dialogue with the NEC.
We believe that surveying party members to seek their views on this would be welcome – and would like to propose the following by way of contribution to this debate:
- Publication of NEC agendas and minutes of meetings
- Opportunities for regular dialogue with NEC members including via:
- Facebook live or other online discussions
- Regular meetings around the UK
- Open meetings for party members with NEC reps at Party Conference
- Creation of digital ‘suggestions box’ and official NEC email addresses
We understand that NEC members take on their responsibilities on a voluntary basis and that meeting the demands of a large membership is time and resource intensive. We hope that the party will be able to provide support to those NEC members who may not have institutional resources at their disposal to enable them to fulfil their duties.
Specifically in relation to the election of our new leader, we believe it is important that there is maximum transparency in relation to the process and look forward to the earliest publication of all details related to the rules (or any changes proposed to them) under which the election will be conducted.
We would like to wish all members of the NEC a happy new year. We look forward to their response and working together to build a stronger Labour Party in 2020.
List of signatories:
Liz Hind, Aylesbury, parliamentary candidate, vice chair
Patrick Jenkins, Greenwich And Woolwich, organiser for Labour for a Public Vote
Fred Brown, Keighley, communications officer
Mark Mcvitie, Hampstead And Kilburn
Sandy Paul, Poplar And Limehouse, secretary, Local Campaign Forum, Tower Hamlets
Laura Parker, Vauxhall
Ben Duncan-Duggal, Poplar and Limehouse
James Jacobs, Broxtowe
Linda Miller, Somerton And Frome
Kuba Stawiski, Poplar And Limehouse
Helen Stow, Lincoln, Helen Stow Chartered Counselling Psychologist
Luke Cooper, Islington South And Finsbury
David Hopkins, Leyton And Wanstead
Maria Villa Vine, Isle Of Wight
Thomas Stretch, Weaver Vale
Irenenorman, Aberconwy
Steve Rogowski
William Culver-Dodds, Harrogate
Jeremy Sutcliffe, Oldham West And Royton, Oldham LCF Chair
Neil Nerva, Hampstead And Kilburn, Brent Cllr
Sacha Ismail, Lewisham East
Daniel Nichols, Romford, Political Officer
Maria Neophytou, Enfield Southgate
Helen Lister, Daventry
Michelle Pointer, Aylesbury, Women’s Officer
John Gaskell, SW Surrey
Heather Wood, Leeds East
Kelda Hudson, Aylesbury
Cathleen Clarke, Plymouth Sutton And Devonport
Niccolo Milanese, International, European Alternatives
John Brown, Birmingham Ladywood
John Bloxsom, Stroud, Councillor
Matthew Crouch, Sefton Central
Hannah Sawtell, Nottingham East
Peter Lamswood, Bedford And Kempston
Paul Mason, Vauxhall, member of Momentum
Cllr Kelly Grehan, Dartford, Councillor
Vin Keirle, Skipton And Ripon
Elaine Mckenzie, Poplar And Limehouse
Stephen Miller, Northampton
John Searby, Brighton Pavilion
Ruth Keynes, Brighton Pavilion
Mary Gregory, St Helens North
Penny Marks-Billson, Hove And Portslade
Chris Marks-Billson, Hove And Portslade
Anthony Woods, Warrington South
Virginia Pollard, Walthamstow
Carole Jones, Dartford
Jeremy Ambache, Putney, Councillor
Alina Gaskin, Dartford, Councillor
Rosalynne Birch, Oldham East And Saddleworth, vice chair Oldham LG vice chair Oldham LCF, vice chair (membership) OES CLP
Susan Pearce, Oldham West And Royton
Martin Fleming, Oldham West And Royton, Branch Delegate
Thomas Plater, North East Hertfordshire, secretary/ North East Hertfordshire CLP
Steve Drake, Basingstoke
Mark Broadmore, Poplar And Limehouse, GC Delegate
John Shore, Bethnal Green And Bow
Hongjian Luo, York, Delegate
James Cowley, Leigh
Cllr John O’Shea, Birmingham Yardley, Councillor
Callum Anderson, Ealing Central And Acton
Rashmi Kalubowila, Harrow West And Birkbeck Labour
Myles Swaine-Gray, Harrow West
Jakir Hussain, Poplar And Limehouse, CLP Fundraising Officer
Susan Ramm, Stoke South, treasurer Jack Ashley Branch
Mohamoud Hassan, Greenwich And Woolwich
Marcia Hutchinson, Gorton, CLP Delegate
Peter Lamb, Crawley, Council Leader
Thomas Godard, Cambridge
Catherine Fookes, Monmouth
Miriam Rice, Ealing North, Councillor
Amanda Peters, Shipley
Dan Mccurry, Bethnal Green And Bow, GC delegate
Tim Mawby, New Forest East
Giro Liddy, High Peak
Karen Martinez, Holborn and St Pancras
Dave Madden, Eddisbury
Rex Wakeling, Tunbridge Wells, Trade Union Delegate
Darren Caudle, Cardiff North
Steve O’Neal, Devizes, CLP secretary
Adrian Thoroughgood, Sheffield Heeley
Claudia Hutchings, Kensington
John Mark Simpson, Ripon
Stewart Rust, Stretford And Urmston, Consultant Neuropsychologist
Sameer Patel, Ealing Central And Acton
Brian Cox, Mid Suffolk And North Ipswich
Alan Dodd, Carmarthen West And South Pembrokeshire, treasurer
Tina Cox, Brighton Pavilion
Susan Christian, Oswestry
Paul Mcgivern, Hull West And Hessle
Antonio Di Mascio, Cambridge
Pamela Armstrong
Nigel Jenner, Hove
Tim Taylor, Newbury
John Page, Hertford And Stortford
Diana Kornbrot, Finchley And Golders Green
Tim Oxton, Colchester
Graham Jowett, High Peak
Steven Batley, Hazel Grove
Keith Roberts, Portsmouth South, member and Branch treasurer
Dawn Judd, Wyre And Preston North, Women’s Officer
Louise Sinclair, South West Norfolk
Edna Mullen, Stoke-On-Trent South
Matthew Bentley, Bury North
Timothy I Mullen, Stoke-On-Trent South, secretary 1993-2004
John M Owens, Aberconwy, member
Sheena Roberts, Lewisham West And Penge
Jenny Howell, Islington North
Diana Morgan, Mole Valley
Roger Spiller, West Suffolk
Thomas Buchanan, Aberdeenshire West
John Sheard, Wakefield
Marian Skeen, Kensington
Martin Buck, Hornsey And Wood Green, Noel Park Branch
Jerry Fynn, Stockport
Valerie Lynch, Garston And Halewood
Iain Layden, Milton Keynes South
Chris Rust, Oxford East
Liza Halim, Ealing Central And Acton
Maurice Byrne, Sefton Central, Former Parliamentary Election Agent
Jo Baxter, Tooting
Elizabeth Banaszak, Cardiff North
Jim Robbins, South Swindon, Councillor
Allan Gray, Fareham
Jim Mcauliffe, Frome
Gillian Fletcher, Sheffield Hallam
Joanna Price, Oxford East,
Holger Schmidt, Camborne And Redruth
Stephen Roach, Brigg And Goole
Jill Brian, East Hampshire (Alton Branch), member of labour & Cooperative Parties, LPV, New Europeans
David Blackman, Oxford East
Gaynor Wallace, Newcastle-Under-Lyme
Chris Jefferies, Bristol West
Marcus Clark
David Martin, Stoke On Trent North
Jane Carroll, member
Alan Mark White, Streatham
Mary Carmel Mckenna, Derby
Lucy Anderson Jones, Bognor Regis And Littlehampton
Steven Brewer, Chester
Elizabethjanesmith, Exeter
Bernadette Jenkins, Kenilworth And Southam
Michael Edwards, Tottenham
Trevor Marklewribble Valley, Ribble Valley
Susan Fowler, Islington North
Jo Ingold, Leeds North East, Open Labour
Jean Churm, York Central
Sarah Mcmorrow, Lewisham West And Penge
Virginia Knapp, Weaver Vale
Keith Reader, Islington North
Gulrays Jamie, Harrow West, Labour
Sue Ryrie, Liverpool Riverside
Kathryn Nicholson, West Lancashire
Jean Pownceby, Bootle
Andy Davey, Cambridge
Catherine Preston, Pontypridd
Anthony Ovenell, Wavertree
Paul Tanto, Twickenham, membership secretary
Philip Ross, North East Herts
Kyrsten Perry, Poplar And Limehouse, Canary Wharf Councillor
David Taylor-Gooby, Durham, Regional secretary SHA
Bora Kwon, Hammersmith, CLP Vice-chair
Nick Fox, Staffordshire Moorlands
Allison Parry, Wallasey
Alan Booker, Tooting
Cindy Lee, Isle Of Wight
Jean Jones, Gateshead, Delegate
Christine Behagg, West Worthing
Clive Behagg, West Worthing
Alan Hick, Brussels International
Peter Adams, New Forest East
Kathleen Burley, Barnsley East, Retired
Jan Burgess, Sheffield Central, NUJ
Maria Twist, member
Roger Berry, Bristol East, MP for Kingswood, 1992 – 2010
Claire Gripton, Lewisham
Una Walker, Strathkelvin And Bearsden, Chair of CLP
Caroline Shelton, Gravesham, CLP treasurer
Stewart Eames, Cambridge
Kevin Chesson, SW Surrey
Nick Boothroyd, West Dorset
Alyson Hall Yandoli, Holborn And St Pancras, GC member
Michael Purves, Hartlepool
Dr Jill A Franklin, Hampstead And Kilburn, Branch Delegate
Madeline Nestor, Middlesbrough
James Carr, Fareham
Rachel Snee, Camden
Edward Inman, Islington North
Angela Carr, Fareham
Chris Holvor, Rhondda
Peymana Assad, Harrow East, Councillor
Ailsa Milnes, North Somerset
Linda Baharier, East Surrey, CLP secretary
James Povey, Bury St. Edmunds
Stefano Casalotti, Hampstead And Kilburn
Kathleen Heywood, South Holland And The Deepings
John, Coventry South
Jo Wilkinson, Hexham
David Maslin, Wolverhampton Sw
David Parker, Colne Valley, Chair Holme Valley North Branch
Helen Lacey, Chipping Barnet
Philip Watson, Barnsley Central, The Cooperative Party
Adam Allnutt, Poplar And Limehouse, Chair of the Young Fabians
Lesley Cuming, Worsley And Eccles South
Di Hoeksma, Hertsmere
David Beckett, Darlington
Gerri Ellis, Walthamstow
Alison Delyth, Bristol East, Branch vice chair
Sean Davey, Stockport
Heidy Kempe-Bottcher, Manchester Withington, SEA
Matthew Blakemore, Welwyn Hatfield, Product Manager – BBFC
Helen Hall, South Norfolk
Elena Henson, Holborn And St Pancras
Ken Ritchie, Daventry, District Councillor
Richard Holdsworth, Loughborough
Amanda Poppleton
Luke Akehurst, Oxford East, secretary of Labour First
James Beckles, West Ham, Trade Union delegate (GC), Labour Councillor (Newham)
Shiraz Hussain, Chatham
Rhonda Oliver, Finchley And Golders Green
Roger Sturge, Bristol North West
Jane White, Lincoln
Bob Price, Oxford East, Ward organiser
Nishan Dzhingozyan, Enfield Southgate
Janice Long, Brent Central, Councillor / LB Brent
Lucy Caldicott, Vauxhall, Lambeth Councillor and GE2019 PPC
Robert Gosling, Wakefield, Rural Ward secretary
Eileen Means, Bristol West, Council Candidate
Colin Murray, Crawley
Jessica Leschnikoff, Maidstone Weald, CLP secretary
Tracey Thatcher, Wrekin, Postal verifier
Liz Mcshane, Tottenham, GC delegate
Ann Rosenberg, Chelsea And Fulham
Frederic Chiles, Holborn And St Pancras
Jenny Nolan, Edgbaston, Political Education officer
Jordan Cooper, Vauxhall
Nicola Kingaby, North Somerset
John Murray, Hornsey And Wood Green
Brenda Wishart, North Islington
Greta Jensen, Totnes
Gordon Warren, Ynys Mon, member and Town Councillor
Patricia Delosrios, Chichester
Brian Mathieson, Plymouth S And D
Calix, Lewisham West And Penge
Vince Romagnuolo, Plymouth Sutton And Devonport
Jason Kelly, Birmingham Hall Green
Christine Stockton, City Of Chester
Tim Mccann, Warrington South
Hassan Mahmud, Cheadle
Sarah Moliver, Cheltenham
Brian Swift, Lewisham East
Joanne Shaw, Guildford
Christopher Walker-Lyne, York Central
Mrs Carol Milner, Coventry North West
Joan Macleod, Retired
John Orr, Milton Keynes (Mk North And Mk South), Chair
Mark Boothroyd, Camberwell And Peckham
Dominic Jackson, Bury North
J Gladding, Dorset
James Rene, Lewisham West And Penge
Paul Browne, Bootle
Suzanne Gannon, Colne Valley
Pam Edwards, Arundel And South Downs
Jon Moore, Lancaster And Fleetwood
Peter Murden, South Riddle
Linda Shepperd, Bognor Regis And Littlehampton, Women’s Officer
Rosie Mckenna, Finchley And Golders Green
Paul Kenny, Mid Sussex
Georgia Elms, Newark/Rushcliffe
Sami Winser, Aylesbury
Helen Wilson, Kenilworth And Southam, Women’s officer
Pam Connolly, Birmingham Hall Green
Kathryn Fox, Wells, Somerset
Trevor Taylor, Rushcliffe
Mary Hubert, Rushcliffe
Damien Bishop, Aylesbury
Julian Constable, Cambridge
Patricia Thomas, Aylesbury
Nigel Johnson, Bridgwater And West Somerset
Linda Jane Walker, Erewash
Keith Simpson, Hazel Grove
Chris Boggon, Aylesbury
Oliver White, Reading District Labour Party, secretary (Reading Young Labour)
Liz Waugh, Kenilworth And Southam
Philip Cole, Cheltenham
Hazel Seidel, Colne Valley
Victoria Deskin, Wallasey
Isobel Mcmillan, Holborn And St. Pancras, Branch member. Bloomsbury/Kings Cross
Maureen Grayson, Hampstead And Kilburn, Passionate Party member
Halima, Bethnal Green And Bow, Vice President, LEGO Foundation
Brendon Mackenzie, North Hants, Fabian Society member
Ian Mayman, Kenilworth And Southam
Iain Maclean, Mid Sussex, Ordinary member/ member of Unite
Jane Speller, Calder Valley, Joint Women’s Officer
Danny Leach, Keighley
Ken Chamberlain, Caerphilly, GMB delegate
Bruno Kwiecien, Stretford And Urmston
Robin Vyrnwy-Pierce, Aldershot, NUJ member
Rod Mcewen, Finchley And Golders Green
Ian Lovegrove, Wythenshawe And Sale East
Pamela Cyples, Glasgow Kelvin
S. Stephenson, South Holland And The Deepings, N/A
Sarah Chalk, Worthing West
Randy Banks, Ealing Central And Acton, Branch secretary
Andy Mcculloch, Lewisham Deptford
Gavin Wood, Colne Valley
Judith Glover, Aylesbury
Valerie Speed, Gainsburgh
Valerie, Gainsburgh
Phil Driscoll, Leeds East
Eirwen Hughes, Kenilworth And Southam
Liz Angus, Swansea
Gerard Burke, Milton Keynes
Roger Mccarthy, Bexhill And Battle, Policy Officer
A Veall, Lewisham East
Paul Fields, Penrith
Jamil Ismaili, Cardiff South And Penarth
Ranjna Veall, Dulwich And W. Norwood
Tom Miller, Brent Central, Co-Chair, Open Labour
Philip Draper, East Yorkshire, Clp Executive and Policy Officer
J Ford-Knubley, East Ham
Lorraine Macfarlane, Rutherglen
Greg Mountain, Mid Sussex, 2 time parliamentary candidate
Julia Cavalier, North Dorset
Caro Breton, Stretford And Urmston
Paul Beck, Washington And Sunderland West
Andrew Furze, Doncaster North
George, Shipley
Michele Mccartan, Harrogate And Knaresborough
Melanie Griffiths, Colne Valley, Policy Officer
Suzanne Jones, Kenilworth And Southam, CLP secretary
Linda Harris, Aylesbury ship Officer
Damian Mcgeary, Redcar
Ashley Leach, Keighley
Joe Leach, Keighley
Karen Pratt, Stalybridge
Helen Holdsworth, Cambridge
Alison Cox, Walthamstow, Branch secretary East Walthamstow Branch
Heather Pamela Holdsworth, Cambridge
Linda Gregory, Mid Sussex
David Epstein, Kenilworth And Southam
Christine Mcknight, Rhondda, Policy officer
Paul Greenwell, Waltham Forest
Alison Pawley, Wrexham, Unite the Union Branch Sec at BCU HB
Tracey Mansell, Liverpool Wavertree
James Welham, Runnymede And Weybridge
Christine Oestreicher, Tottenham
Philip White, Sheffield Central
Paul Renny, Holborn And St Pancras, Unison
Kiron Miah, Leytonstone, Student
Junna, Leytonstone, Cultural Consultant
Patricia Holgate, Broughton, Labour Party member
Paul Stanley, Gorton Manchester
Jacqueline Menzies, Chester
Edward Robert Tate, Monmouth, Retired
Euan Broughton, North West Norfolk
Andrew Hird, Newcastle-Under-Lyme
Stephen Crouch, Canterbury
Leo Watkins, Chelsea And Fulham
Tahrir Swift, Orpington
Margo Sheridan, Lewisham Deptford
Tanya Warshaw, Aylesbury
Ian Duckett, Norwich North, Exec. – Hellesdon Branch
Mike Coulson, Selby And Ainstey
Tony Rea, South West Devon, treasurer
Clare Ayton-Edwards, Kenilworth And Southam
Irene Bernard, Bootle
Sheena Vigors, Morley And Outwood
Edward Bernard, Bootle ship secretary
Jonny Morris, Plymouth Moor View, City Councillor, CLP Campaign Co-ordinator and Policy Officer.
John Ruddy, Angus North And Mearns, None
Sharon Roscoe, Bradford West, Branch Scretary
John Stephens, South West Devon, EC member – Policy
James Bernard, Bootle
Roger Williams, South West Devon, vice chair
Georg Otto, Oxford And District Labour Party
Michael Westcombe, Woolwich And Greenwich
Helen E. Atwood, Coventry South
Rosemarie Jones, Clone Valley
Gillian Pardesi, Stafford
Julian Thorley, Stafford
Boubacar Dembele, Reading, BAM Officer
Dasmesh Bhangu, Stafford
Pavinder Bhangu, Stafford
Kat Sumner, Southport, Political Education Officer
Joanne Lucas, Herefordshire South, Ross-on-Wye Branch
Michelle Ryan, East Worthing And Shoreham
Robert Goodall, Chesterfield
Mike Butcher, Aylesbury, Chair
Peter Smyth, Falkirk
Irene Leonard, Wavertree, Political Education Officer
Jacky Davis, Holborn And St Pancras
Elizabeth Johnson, Hartlepool
Dr Maria Scott, North Somerset
David Stevens, Stafford
Louise Gibson, Stafford
Diane Datson, Bromley And Chislehurst and Momentum member
David Connolly, Hall Green
Alma Yaniv, Garston And Halewood
Peter Ross, Aylesbury
Martyn Warwick, North East Cambridgeshire
Ian Greenwood, Leeds Central
Jeff Ingham, SW Herts
Barry Leach, Gloucester
Dr Stephen Henley, Derbyshire Dales
Mark Wheatley, Solihull And Meriden
Hanna Ross, Aylesbury, Youth coordinator
Riva, Holborn And St Pancras
Richard Snell, Stafford
Dan Rambaldi, Corby And East Northamptonshire
Simon Tansell-Brown, Warley, CLP secretary
Ann Marie Dick, Exeter
C Critchley, Stockport, Unite
Brenda Ashton, Wirral South
Thomas Gilbert, Islington South And Finsbury
Steve Hills, Milton Keynes
John Tutton, Dover And Deal, Labour Party member
Julie Lauwerys, Cardiff Central
Paul Hoskin, South West Devon, Disability Officer
Jan Norton, Dudley South, Women’s group
Tom Cardwell, Liverpool Riverside
Bill Fletcher, Edgbaston
Rita Begum, Westminster North, Councillor
Christabel Cooper, Hammersmith, Women’s Officer
Carolyn Gelenter, Holborn And St Pancras, Branch member
Vivienne Clark, Wirral South
James Hignett, Mid Bedfordshire
Barbara Clark, Swansea West
Colin Crouch, Oxford West And Abingdon
Yvonne Reid, Wirral South
Nathan Yeowell, Vauxhall, Director of Progress
Mandy Clare, Eddisbury, Women’s Officer
Jayne Kirkham, Truro And Falmouth, Women’s officer in the CLP
Amy Boyd, Bristol North West
Pauline Spencer, Wavertree
Cameron Mellowes, Sheffield Hallam
Jonathon Monger, Bracknell
Dave Bodimeade, Rayleigh And Wickford, Former Chair and secretary
Joe Hill, Crookes And Crosspool
Thom Kirkwood, Richmond (Yorks), PPC; CLP treasurer; SEA Deputy General secretary.
Gerard Johnson, Lewisham Deptford
Mike Stubbs, Stoke-On-Trent North And Kidsgrove, Political Education Officer
Jo Pratt, Aylesbury
Joseph Simms, Liverpool Riverside
Hugo Collingridge, Manchester Withington
Gavin Smart, Aylesbury
Elaine Guy, Reading
Andrew Bell, Edinburgh South
James Hansen, Bootle, Local Election Candidate Sefton MBC
Jonathon Hawkes, Dartford
Gerrard M Robinson, Leeds Central
Gary Fowles, West Worcestershire, CLP rep
Jane Webb, Witham
Dawn Davies, Bristol North West
Jane, Romford, New member
Joseph Irwin, Aylesbury
Samantha-Jane Hale, Worcester
Simon Harrison-Morse, Weston-Super-Mare
Gareth Richards, Merthyr Tydfil And Rhymney, LGBT Officer
Tanbir Siddique, Cheltenham, BAME Officer
Susan Bloodworth, Bracknell
Liz Gwynne, Weaver Vale
May Shafi, Cambridge, Chair Unite , CoChair Momentum , VC EMF
Wai-Gong Lee, Bristol South
Esther Giles, Bristol North West, secretary
Kelly Duddridge, Wellingborough Constituency, House wife
G Millward, Cardiff Central
John Sanderson, Hallam
Ansar, Aylesbury, BAME Officer
Maureen Mc Daid, Garston And Halewood
Toby Kunin, Leeds North East
Kathleen Mckevitt B.Ed Dase, West Derby
David Streatfield, Aylesbury
Jennifer Noakes, Harwich And North Essex
Agnes Williams, Liverpool Walton
Sue Quinlan, Walton
Markham Weavill, Colne Valley
Richard Young, Scarborough And Whitby
Nicky Ramsay, Aylesbury
Tom Schuller, North Islington
Paramjit Randhawa, Warley
Moira Winder, Liverpool West Derby, Branch secretary
John Foster, Wansbeck
Callum Jewell, International Labour
Chris Spence, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, West Midlands Regional Board member
Jacky Mckenna, Aylesbury, Women’s & Disability Officer
Lee Glover, Manchester Central, secretary
Beatrice Harper, Hammersmith
Martin Housden, Hackney South
Josh Rees, Gateshead
Graham Barrett, Brent Central, GC delegate
John Winder, Liverpool West Derby, Chair Stoneycroft and Tuebrook Branch Labour Party
Maria Emilia Jennings, Hornsey And Wood Green
David Boothroyd, Cities Of London And Westminster, Chair of Westminster Local Campaign Forum; Westminster city councillor
Philip Williams, Liverpool Walton
Charlie Hall, West Derby
John Gillespie, West Derby
Peter Nash, SE Cornwall, Campaign Coordinator
Terry Clarke, Riverside
Michael Duke, Vale Of Clwyd
Jenny Hardacre, South Cambridgeshire
James Hall, South Cambridgeshire
Helen Yeo, South West Devon, Branch secretary
Tessa Lannin, South West Devon, treasurer of South Hams Branch
Stephane Savary, Altrincham And Sale West, National vice chair of the Jewish Labour Movement
Mark Thomas, Aylesbury
V A Bossman, Islington North, INCLP Bame Officer/LP Branch vice-Chair Unison branch Equalities officer
Barry Murphy, SE Cornwall
Paul Mcnamara, Plymouth Sutton And Devonporrt, Branch secretary
Maria Safar, Liverpool Wavertree
Jackie Hilton, South West Devon
Councillor Craig Wright, Middlesbrough South And East Cleveland, Middlesbrough Labour Councillor
Louise Branch, North Somerset
Nathan Burns, Walthamstow
Nicola Honey, Plymouth, Sutton Devonport
Anna Smallwood, Derbyshire Dales
Caroline Sung, Liverpool West Derby
Sandy Sharples, High Peak
Hazel Haywood, Kenilworth And Southam
Lakhvinder Singh, South Derbyshire, Councillor Stenson Ward
David Barlow, Liverpool West Derby, Tuebrook & Stoneycroft BLP
Tahir Mirza, East Ham, Chair
Matthew Stevens, Stafford, Labour party member
Roy Wenborne, West Ham, TULO whCLP
Martin Rix, Cheltenham
Angeline Henderson, Cornwall
Nicholas Frankau, South East Cambridgeshire
Tom Laing, Wallasey, Vice-Chair/Campaigns Officer for Wirral Young Labour
Anastasia Solopova, Tottenham
Angela Graham, Isle Of Wight
Stephen Snart, Kenilworth And Southam
Valerie Leppard, Bournemouth West
John Bull, N E Somerset
Assia Shah, Blackley And Broughton, Chair of CLP Womens Forum
Liz Miller, Riverside
Lisa Mulhearn, Tonbridge And Malling
Terry Gilberr, Holborn And St Pancras
Howard Rogerson, Morecambe And Lunesdale
Joel Clarke, Hampstead
Benedict Clarke, Hampstead
Sue Harding, Cities Of London And Westminster
John Barber, South East Cambridgeshire
Lesley Newman
Nicholas Sho Hayes, City Of Durham, CLP (co) Youth Officer
Annemieke Waite, North Somerset
Janis Beavon, Bristol South
Julie Read, Stafford, Chair
Richard Fitzgerald, Wrekin (Shropshire)
Cllr Pancho Lewis, Cities Of London And Westminster, Councillor
John Bond, Oxford East
Jenny Gilders, Liverpool Riverside
Tom Pottrill, Stourbridge
James Roberts, Harrogate And Knaresborough, CLP secretary / Branch Chair
Neil Adams, Islwyn
Robin Humphrey, City Of Durham
Akilah Akinola, Stretford And Urmston, Chair
Helen Bentley, The Cotswolds
Alice Woods, Aylesbury
Carol Stevens, Penistone And Stocksbridge, Retired Local council worker
Carlos Soto, Finchley And Golders Green
Glynis Freeman, Hove
Charles Holmes, Coventry North East
Simon Gregory Sheppard, Oxford East
Mark Cunliffe, Stratford Upon Avon
Alastair Nealon, Stratford Upon Avon
Colm Doherty, Finchley And Golders Green
Kevin, Stretford And Urmston
Cat Eccles, Stourbridge, vice chair – membership
Jan Marsden, Stretford And Urmston
Mari Parker
David Andrew Gannon, Liverpool Wavertree, Armed Forces, Veterans & Families Lead
Mark Jones, Aldershot of Branch Executive
Jane Angel, Stretford And Urmston
Seamus Williams, Watford
Anthony Hacking, Blackburn, Youth Officer
Michele Wilson, Stretford And Urmston
Lynne Ismail, Lewes
S Winter, Camborne And Redruth
Peter Benson, Orpington
Nigel Rooke, Wallasey
Pat Dent, City Of Durham
Monika Duda, Tower Hamlets
Daniel Key, Bristol East
Mary Davies, Chipping Barnet
James Coleman, Sheffield South East
Jackie Bridgeman, Suffolk Coastal
Sean Kelleher, Hendon, Hendon CLP
Pat Tighe, Walton Liverpool
Sam Eccles, Hammersmith, CLP
Harriet Bradley, Bristol West, Councillor for Brislington West
Adam Britton, Montgomeryshire Clp
Kira Lewis, Walthamstow
Kerstin Eadie, Hall Green Birmingham
Oban Mackie, Bridgwater And West Somerset
Sheila Williams, City Of Durham, Chair
Caroline Saville, Cities Of London And Westminster
Donna Jones, Morley And Outwood
Pauline Phillips, Stoke Central
Roger Bridgeman, Suffolk Coastal
Deborah Underhill, Bexhill And Battle
Cearn Underhill, Bexhill And Battle
Veronica Alvarez, North Durham, vice chair (membership)
Ryan Gray, Durham
Mark Davies, City Of Durham
Chris Blenkin, Bishop Auckland, CDTUC chair/ Unite branch chair
Simeon Gill, Stretford And Urmston, 0.5 Political Education Officer
Graham Dawson, Brighton Pavilion
Chelsea Chadwick, City Of Durham
Charlotte Conway, Bristol South
Stephen Martin, Coventry North West
Nailia Jimenez, Colindale
Margaret Ravenscroft, Caerphilly, Branch treasurer/Delegate to CLP
Matthew Blackwell, Bristol West
Simon Duncan, City Of Durham, TULO city of Durham CLP and branch secretary of Witton Gilbert BLP and a GMB TU convener and secretary of county Durham TUC
Susan Delket, Bermondsey And Old Southwark, Delegate
Wendy Palace, North Durham
Catherine Christian, Hall Green
Anish Patel, Bermondsey And Old Southwark
Alexandrina Brathwaite, Hove
Karen Johnson, Bermondsey And Old Southwark, Ward secretary
Bill Redmond, Edinburgh North & Leith
Trefor Harris, Brighton Kemptown
Tim Woolley, Bosworth
Paul Sinkinson, Nottingham North, CLP delegate
Paul Wilkinson, Gedling, Chair
Valerie Jamieson, North Tyneside, Vice-Chair Women’s Group
Claire McConville, Battersea
Maureen Macey, Harlow
Pete Winstanley, City Of Durham
Linda Grace, Mid Sussex
Mike Bunt, Truro And Falmouth
Jack Deakin, North Warwickshire, Councillor
Ritadry Last, St. Ives, Cornwall
Kaleem Anwar, Stretford And Urmston
More from LabourList
Labour’s ruling body sets rules and timings for leadership elections
I survived, just about. Now we must listen, learn and rebuild
What I’m looking for as I cast my vote for the next Labour leader