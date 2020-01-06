Laura Parker and Paul Mason among hundreds urging NEC to “open up”

Laura Parker, former coordinator of Momentum, and Paul Mason, ex-BBC journalist, are among the hundreds of members who have signed an open letter urging Labour’s ruling body to “open up”.

In a letter addressed to Labour NEC members, who are meeting this afternoon to agree leadership election rules, high-profile activists organised by anti-Brexit organisation Labour for a Public Vote have called for further democratisation of the party.

635 activists from 327 local parties have signed the letter, from openly Corbynsceptic figures Luke Akehurst of Labour First and Nathan Yeowell of Progress to the ‘soft left’ Tom Miller of Open Labour.

Below is the full text of the open letter.

Dear Labour NEC members,

As we begin the vitally important process of electing a new leader for our party, we hope that all those who are seeking support will prioritise the ongoing reform of the party so that it truly becomes a member-led organisation.

There can be no real party democracy without transparency and we therefore believe that further opening up of the NEC – including enabling members to communicate more easily with their NEC representatives and hold the body to account – is vital to this.

We hope that the NEC will work with whomever is elected as leader to ensure that members have the opportunity for more regular dialogue with the NEC.

We believe that surveying party members to seek their views on this would be welcome – and would like to propose the following by way of contribution to this debate:

Publication of NEC agendas and minutes of meetings

Opportunities for regular dialogue with NEC members including via: Facebook live or other online discussions Regular meetings around the UK Open meetings for party members with NEC reps at Party Conference Creation of digital ‘suggestions box’ and official NEC email addresses



We understand that NEC members take on their responsibilities on a voluntary basis and that meeting the demands of a large membership is time and resource intensive. We hope that the party will be able to provide support to those NEC members who may not have institutional resources at their disposal to enable them to fulfil their duties.

Specifically in relation to the election of our new leader, we believe it is important that there is maximum transparency in relation to the process and look forward to the earliest publication of all details related to the rules (or any changes proposed to them) under which the election will be conducted.

We would like to wish all members of the NEC a happy new year. We look forward to their response and working together to build a stronger Labour Party in 2020.

List of signatories:

