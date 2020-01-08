Starmer becomes first leadership candidate to win required MP nominations

Labour leadership frontrunner Keir Starmer has become the first candidate to pass the threshold set for MP and MEP nominations, with 23 ballots already cast in his favour – one more than needed.
Rebecca Long-Bailey has secured seven nominations so far, with Jess Phillips coming in just behind at six. Lisa Nandy has received the formal support of two, while Emily Thornberry has one. The party has offered no information on Clive Lewis.
These figures do not include declared supporters – the list of nominations consists only of those MPs who have already cast their ballots in favour of their preferred candidate.
Candidates are only able to progress to the next stage of the process if they can gain 22 nominations from parliamentary party colleagues. They can nominate themselves, though none have opted to do so yet.
Those running for the leadership have until 2.30pm on Monday, January 13th, to reach the 10% threshold before MP and MEP nominations close. The race will then move on to local party and affiliate nominations.
Below is the full list of current nominations in the leadership race.
Rebecca Long-Bailey – 7
Paula Barker
Apsana Begum
Kim Johnson
Navendu Mishra
Angela Rayner
Zarah Sultana
Mick Whitley
Lisa Nandy – 2
Rosie Cooper
Yvonne Fovargue
Jess Phillips – 6
Tonia Antoniazzi
Neil Coyle
Julie Elliott
Holly Lynch
Siobhan McDonagh
Wes Streeting
Keir Starmer – 23
Debbie Abrahams
Tracy Brabin
Ben Bradshaw
Bambos Charalambous
Judith Cummins
Alex Cunningham
Janet Daby
Thangam Debbonaire
Stephen Doughty
Clive Efford
Preet Gill
Emma Hardy
Carolyn Harris
Sarah Jones
David Lammy
Chris Matheson
Kerry McCarthy
Stephen Morgan
Marie Rimmer
Nick Smith
Bill Esterson
Jo Stevens
Daniel Zeichner
Emily Thornberry – 1
Fabian Hamilton
More from LabourList
How Labour’s leadership elections work – party rules in full
Starmer wins UNISON backing in major boost for leadership campaign
Leadership candidate Clive Lewis invites Greens to work on cross-party project