Starmer becomes first leadership candidate to win required MP nominations

Labour leadership frontrunner Keir Starmer has become the first candidate to pass the threshold set for MP and MEP nominations, with 23 ballots already cast in his favour – one more than needed.

Rebecca Long-Bailey has secured seven nominations so far, with Jess Phillips coming in just behind at six. Lisa Nandy has received the formal support of two, while Emily Thornberry has one. The party has offered no information on Clive Lewis.

These figures do not include declared supporters – the list of nominations consists only of those MPs who have already cast their ballots in favour of their preferred candidate.

Candidates are only able to progress to the next stage of the process if they can gain 22 nominations from parliamentary party colleagues. They can nominate themselves, though none have opted to do so yet.

Those running for the leadership have until 2.30pm on Monday, January 13th, to reach the 10% threshold before MP and MEP nominations close. The race will then move on to local party and affiliate nominations.

Below is the full list of current nominations in the leadership race.

Rebecca Long-Bailey – 7

Paula Barker

Apsana Begum

Kim Johnson

Navendu Mishra

Angela Rayner

Zarah Sultana

Mick Whitley

Lisa Nandy – 2

Rosie Cooper

Yvonne Fovargue

Jess Phillips – 6

Tonia Antoniazzi

Neil Coyle

Julie Elliott

Holly Lynch

Siobhan McDonagh

Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer – 23

Debbie Abrahams

Tracy Brabin

Ben Bradshaw

Bambos Charalambous

Judith Cummins

Alex Cunningham

Janet Daby

Thangam Debbonaire

Stephen Doughty

Clive Efford

Preet Gill

Emma Hardy

Carolyn Harris

Sarah Jones

David Lammy

Chris Matheson

Kerry McCarthy

Stephen Morgan

Marie Rimmer

Nick Smith

Bill Esterson

Jo Stevens

Daniel Zeichner

Emily Thornberry – 1

Fabian Hamilton