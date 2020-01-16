TSSA will ballot members on Starmer or Long-Bailey, and Rayner or Allin-Khan

The TSSA will ballot its members to “have the final say” in who it nominates in Labour’s leadership contests, giving them a choice between Keir Starmer or Rebecca Long-Bailey, and Angela Rayner or Rosena Allin-Khan.

The union said that the executive has selected the candidates that members of the political fund will choose from in an online ballot next week.

It invited all of the deputy and leadership hopefuls to a meeting of the executive committee (EC) to make their pitch for the TSSA’s backing – seven attended.

Commenting afterwards, general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “It was fantastic to have the majority of those seeking to lead our party meet our EC today. It’s a very impressive field and all the candidates are a massive credit to our Labour Party.”

He added: “Our EC has decided after meeting and questioning the runners and riders for leader and deputy leader that our members who pay our political levy will have the final say on who our union will nominate.

“It’s their view that either Rebecca Long-Bailey or Keir Starmer will make a great leader of our party and that Angela Rayner and Rosena Allin-Khan also cut the mustard when it comes to becoming our deputy leader.

“Our members will now get the final say, through a ballot, on which of these excellent candidates we will nominate.”

The union has explained that the political fund members will receive an electronic ballot next week, and that the internal election will run until February 12th.

This decision comes as all candidates attempt to secure the support of 5% of CLPs – a total of 33 – or three affiliated organisations, including two trade unions adding up to 5% of the affiliated membership.

UNISON was the first union to declare its support and has backed Rayner and Starmer in the contest. Lisa Nandy has received the backing of the National Union of Mineworkers.

The deadline for both affiliated groups and CLPs to nominate their preferred candidates is February 14th.